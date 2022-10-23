In the Oct. 15 issue of the Globe, Geoff Caldwell begins to comment on former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party. The column morphed into the usual lecture on the deficiencies of the Democrats. Another sermon preached to the choir. Those who are of the progressive bent will ignore, chastise and belittle the spin. Those of a more conservative leaning will relish, cheer and applaud the insights. Those in the middle will be frustrated with politics as usual.
But what is the purpose of the piece? Are we looking to effect change, or are we looking to entertain?
I am a registered Republican, and I spend most of my time trying to adjust my party from the inside. I receive my U.S. representative’s weekly newsletter and often respond correcting the spin, seeking more information and making suggestions. Always unanswered, except for the occasional leadership boiler plate. No outsider will be able to change things.
Let us review Tulsi and Geoff’s points:
• Nuclear war. The proclamation that the Democratic Party has taken us to the brink of nuclear war is fear mongering. Fear is a strong emotion that drives people to make rash decisions. I haven’t heard anyone from this country’s leadership threaten nuclear weapons. Only those who are followers of Vladimir Putin have gone down that road. Yes, we as a country are trying to support the democratic peoples of Ukraine as best we can. To do otherwise would be to abandon our own principles and send us down a path similar to the one we saw prior to the declaration of World War II.
• Rule of law. This paragraph confused me. I thought this was an attack on the Democratic Party, but the accusation of politicizing law enforcement reminds me of former President Donald Trump trying to get the Justice Department to declare the 2020 election was fraudulent and that was the definitive threat to our democracy.
• Freedom of speech. This one is a little vague, but I am thinking that this is a reference to the larger social networks censoring or removing posts that are not in line with the philosophy of the company that owns them. These are privately owned platforms and operate at the will of the owner. There is no right to say what you want on these platforms. The user agreements always give the rights to the owner. Try to espouse progressive thoughts on Truth Social — they won’t get posted. Try to be political on your employer’s computer system and they will let you know where the exit is.
• Racism. This monster won’t die and it has nothing to do with political party. The Democrats play the card often, and the Republicans deny the existence of the card. Yet, when you have one of these racist groups speaking out, it is the Republican Party that they align with. I don’t want them in my party and think that they should be publicly ostracized every time they raise their heads.
• Anti-woman. This was an interesting paragraph. My party has a leaning toward not giving women the right to make their own decisions about their body. Sometimes the rhetoric sounds like my party is talking about their livestock when talking about women — little more than another piece of property. The use of alternate words to “woman” is an attempt to sound scholarly. I think it shows the opposite. The last statement talks about truth becoming whatever those in power want it to be. It was my party leadership that coined the phrase “alternate facts.”
• Family. The degradation of the nuclear family has little to do with party. The reasons for the failure are as abundant as there are people — economics, temperance, discretion, addiction, education and a million other shortcomings that we experience. The net result is that the state is compelled to address the needs of the children, and the state will always come up short because the state is unable to have a personal commitment to the child.
Tulsi’s final paragraph sounds like the projection that the former president does quite often — accusing others of the same shortcomings that he exhibits. I won’t support the autocratic faction of the Republican Party any more than I will support the radical progressives of the Democratic Party. Give me some moderates with solid ideas and some real-world experience, and then we will see where you fit on the party spectrum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.