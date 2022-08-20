My representative in the U.S. House is a member of the self proclaimed "law and order" party — the GOP. I receive his weekly newsletter and often find myself dizzy from all of the spin.
A recent piece speaks of the legislation that injects $79.6 billion into the IRS. The representative suggests that all of this money will be injected all at once when he claims that this amount is "more than six times the current annual IRS budget."
What he fails to do is inform his readers this money is spread out over 10 years.
Let's look at the IRS budget over the years. In 2012 the IRS budget was $14.36 billion with 90,280 full-time equivalent employees. In 2017 the budget had been cut to $11.46 billion with 76,832 full-time equivalent employees. Is it coincidence that the Republican Party held the majority in the House of Representatives for all of these years and the Senate from 2015 to 2018?
My representative says the legislation "would unleash 87,000 new IRS agents to target Kansas families and businesses."
IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig — a Donald Trump appointee — said that the additional resources will not be used to audit small businesses and middle-income filers per a Treasury Department directive. In fact 10,000 new hires scheduled over the next two years are needed to deal with the backlog of tax returns. In addition, the IRS expects more than 19,000 employees to retire in the next five years.
Of the increased funds, $25 billion will be spent on rent, printing, postage, computer systems and communications. Another $4.8 billion for new taxpayer services. If you've ever called the IRS with a tax question, you spent hours waiting to just ask your question. This money should help with that. There is also money to develop a system so that you can file electronically directly with the IRS and not have to pay a third party.
What do we get for all of this?
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the additional enforcement will generate $204 billion in revenue over the same time period, a 250% return on investment. That much money is not coming from you and me. It will be coming from those that have the resources to hide their income by schemes, deception and straight out criminal activity. The IRS has a criminal investigation unit with the same responsibilities as federal marshals.
Remember, Al Capone was never convicted of most of the crimes he may have committed. He was convicted for tax evasion on his ill-gotten gains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.