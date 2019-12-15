’Tis the season to rejoice! More than any other time of year, the last two months are marked with both cheer and charity.
Fittingly, sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas is Bill of Rights Day, every Dec. 15.
OK, it’s a fair question to ask: “How does the Bill of Rights connect with this season of cheer and charity?” Consider that limited government and greater individual liberty foster both community and economic opportunity. And no one lonely and broke is cheerful and charitable. So there are few things to celebrate more than the individual liberties established by these first 10 amendments to our national Constitution and their history and content are worth recalling.
After winning independence from England’s tyrannical rule in 1783, a loose confederation of 13 states lacked a united, national defense against foreign powers and were prone to interstate conflict. Continental Army Gen. Henry Knox warned Washington: “We are entirely destitute of those traits that should stamp us one nation.” His warning was joined with the voices of Alexander Hamilton and others calling for a convention of representatives from each state to establish a new constitution, to form a more perfect union.
The resulting Constitutional Convention met from May through September of 1787 in Philadelphia. Nearly half the year was occupied with heated debate intended to hammer out a balance of power that would keep a federal government in check but with enough authority to engage in foreign trade and protect the borders of a fledgling nation.
Once completed, the efforts for ratification commenced. However, a vocal and influential group dissented, recognizing the likelihood of a federal government that would expand its reach into the states and then trespass the God-given natural rights of individuals. Leading that group was the one who had, a decade before, issued the bold rallying cry for revolution from within St. John’s Church of Richmond, “Give me liberty or give me death!” Patrick Henry was among the first to demand individual freedom and would be the last to give it up. He, along with George Mason, Samuel Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Henry Lee and others demanded the Constitution include a Bill of Rights to protect states and their residents from any overreaching control by a national government.
James Madison, however, argued that the Constitution’s enumerated list of federal powers would limit the new government effectively. But Henry, noting those powers gave authority over commerce, coinage and collection, along with power to prosecute and raise a national army, railed, “Let Mr. Madison tell me when did liberty ever exist when the sword and the purse were given up from the people? Unless a miracle shall interpose, no nation ever did, nor ever can retain its liberty after loss of the sword and the purse.”
“Unless a miracle shall interpose ...” Remarkably, it was Madison who finally proposed that miracle, the Bill of Rights. The ratification of the Constitution was quickly followed with these 10 amendments securing the liberties for which so many had fought and died. That we are free to speak our mind, exercise our faith, assemble together, and protect our person and property are just a few of them. The Bill of Rights concludes with a guarantee that any power not expressly granted by our Constitution to the federal government is to be power retained by the people.
We live in a time now in which our federal government has extended its reach far beyond the bounds the Founders ever intended. Though the Bill of Rights still stands, it is pressed hard on all sides by an ever-growing centralized power structure that tends toward toppling individual rights. More than ever before, our freedom to exercise religion according to our faith is threatened. To speak freely, our opinion is in danger of regulation. Personal property rights are under attack by a growing government determined to take and then redistribute what you’ve earned. The more we head down this road of government regulating our lives and economy, the less community we’ll have need of and the less opportunity will be availed.
As a poverty fighter, that’s bad news for those I serve who desperately need both real community and ample opportunities.
So when you gather with your family and friends this week and embrace festivity, don’t forget Bill of Rights Day. There’s not much to celebrate without freedom.
James Whitford is co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens Ministries and True Charity Initiative.
