A quote in a recent article on homelessness (Globe, Jan. 28) included a short list of privately funded charities, and it came from an employee of a government-funded nonprofit: "For the size of our area, we have a lot of homeless services — Souls Harbor, Watered Gardens, Washington Family Hope Center, the Carthage Crisis Center — and I think it draws more homeless folks here."
This comment reminds me of the sentiment from the 1989 Hollywood hit "Field of Dreams": “If you build it, they will come.” Rather than referencing a baseball field, some apply it to homeless shelters. But to suggest that the issue of homelessness is a result of the presence of homeless services is certainly an attempt to shove a cart before the horse. The comment suggests that ministries like ours sprang into existence when there was no need and, to an extent, it also suggests that our organization has grown over the years when there was no demand.
It's absurd to assume that a group of people would work to launch a homeless ministry in a place where there are no homeless, develop a long-term recovery program in a populous that knows no addiction, or establish a family center for moms and children in a city where every family is solid, together and under one roof.
Not only does a comment like this imply ineptitude in the leadership of such compassion-driven organizations, but it doesn’t speak too highly of those who support them, either. Though the condescension may be indirect, it’s not too subtle: “If you silly donors would stop funding homeless ministries, the homeless would go away.”
Let me share a little history with you. More than 10 years ago, before we opened the overnight shelter aspect of our ministry, the homeless camps weren’t just in the woods. There were homeless tents in broad daylight. I have photographs of homeless camps then, the likes of which we cannot find today. And yes, we have teams out there every week looking for them — the unsheltered homeless to encourage them off the street. Many more people then were sleeping in the elements under whatever cover they could find. This truth begs the question: What drew them? Surely it wasn’t a more comfortable concrete or more vibrant flora.
No, it’s not the presence of homeless services that draws the homeless. However, there is a great risk that homelessness could worsen in a community if service providers fail to empower those they serve. This is the true crux of the problem we see today.
Shelters, feeding programs and recovery ministries aren’t the issue, but their failure to esteem their clients more than mere recipients of pity-driven charity along with a failure to measure impact through outcomes most certainly perpetuates the problems of chronic homelessness and dependent poverty. As well, organizations whose support is derived by the presence of a problem, rather than solutions they bring to bear, remain incentivized to make sure lines continue to form at their doors for the next handout. They’re also much less apt to coordinate their efforts with other nonprofits to cure social ills.
If we’re going to effect homelessness, then before any government grant or private donation is made, a few questions ought to be asked:
• What’s your strategy?
• Can I see how you measure impact?
• How are you facilitating an effective, cooperative effort?
Find those organizations that ring true with those questions and then partner with them. Together, we can certainly build something — a community of effective compassion that values every person stuck in poverty as a unique individual with great potential to rise from his or her dire straits. It will be a community in which charitable residents couple love with relational accountability, give real hope and inspiration instead of handouts, and understand that which was a more common thought in the late 19th century: Intelligent giving and intelligent withholding are alike true charity.
I doubt, if we build that, many will choose to come. But for those who do, they certainly won’t stay homeless for long.
James Whitford is co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.