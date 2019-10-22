Watered Gardens, the ministry my wife and I founded in Joplin nearly 20 years ago, won the Hope Award!
Each year, World News Group reviews hundreds of privately funded poverty-fighting ministries for this international contest of effective compassion. It’s a unique honor to receive this prize, and much of it has to do with your support and the work of more than 220 active volunteers. It was their effective compassion that resulted in a 55% employment rate in our emergency shelter and 100% among our Forge program graduates this last year. That’s 294 people who were helped back to work after stepping through our doors homeless and unemployed. I’m excited about these wins and will share more with you at our upcoming Evening of Hope banquet, but it’s important I share a loss with you now.
Less than two weeks ago, a capable young man stood up in the front of our chapel sharing his excitement about progressing to the work-ready phase of our long-term program, Forge. He had begun his work internship application process a week later, when he received notification from the Social Security Administration that after a two-year wait he was approved for disability income.
We reminded him of his commitment and encouraged him to proceed with his plans to work, but it just didn’t add up to the $4,000 disability back pay lined up over the next few months, followed with a promised payout of $900 per month thereafter. He walked away. With his food stamp card back in his pocket, he instead walked away from a promising future toward one of self-induced sickness and dependency. It’s maddening that the government qualified this man as “disabled” when those of us who were close to him knew otherwise. It’s heartbreaking that a person on the right track was suddenly derailed. As I was lamenting the loss, one of our graduates spoke plainly to me, “James, a free ride is a hard deal to beat.”
Now in our 20th year of ministry, I must say it's that “free ride” that has been the greatest hurdle to solving real issues of poverty.
The “free ride” is aid distributed to the poor simply because they’re poor. It’s aid that can never empower and will never elevate, but it instead traps people through a perverse incentive that promises, “There’s more if you’ll just stay poor.”
Since 1964, there has been a steady increase in the number of government aid programs making that promise, resulting in a steady increase of the payout incentive. In fact, the combined personal payout of four primary welfare programs has risen steadily over the past 50 years from a little more than $1,100 (normalized to 2019 dollars) to nearly $17,000 per individual today.
The absurdity of this is reflected by the relatively static poverty rate over the past five decades, and the tragedy of it is that our former student and many others would climb out of poverty with a compassionate hand up if not enticed to give up and let go.
I hope you’re incensed by the injustice of a distant bureaucracy interfering with the healthy relationships and positive direction of a man’s life it does not know. I am, and I want to thank you for joining me in the fight against it through the model of Watered Gardens and the work of our True Charity Initiative.
Together, I’m confident there are many more wins to come.
James Whitford is co-founder and executive director of Watered Gardens Ministries and True Charity Initiative.
