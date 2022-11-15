When a country’s sovereignty or well-being is threatened, it mobilizes to protect itself even if means going to war.
Defeating the threats and possible annihilation of the Earth and life as we know it will require the same.
This past week, more than 100 world leaders gathered for the climate summit to continue their clarion call that countries must come together to stop the course we are on, which is fueling and hastening Earth’s demise.
In his opening remarks, the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, declared, “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”
One of the goals of the summit was to sound the alarm for the need to significantly increase efforts to reduce global warming before we reach a point of no return. But convening summits, sounding the alarm, proposing polices and entering agreements have not been and will not be enough.
Countries across the world have committed to passing and funding climate control programs and environmentally friendly industries. But will such initiatives be enough to change the course we are on? Will incentivizing consumers to accept and participate in these initiatives go far enough? Doubtful.
Saving the earth from the ravages of climate change will be tantamount to nations and their people together waging a war to stop the major enemies. Who and what are the enemies? We have seen them, and they are us. Our living habits perpetuate a disregard for the ecosystem. We love the Earth and its beauty and bounty, yet we disregard its needs and abuse its gifts.
What will it take to win the war? It is a war that must be fought on multiple fronts. Historically, in major world wars, the people are asked to make sacrifices. Winning this war will be no different.
The first front, is the public being willing to join in and do its part. But that requires believing there is a climate change problem caused by how we live.
There are many climate deniers. How do we overcome the denial, the apathy, the lethargy that is prevalent, pervasive and could undermine Earth-saving efforts?
Just as national policies and investments to clean the environment have high priority, a massive and ongoing campaign to educate the public at all levels should be undertaken. The public and communities need to understand how their way of life may be contributing to the problem.
More importantly, they need to be provided with the tools and know-how to make necessary changes to adopt a lifestyle that is eco-friendly and eco-sustaining.
Decades ago, recycling of plastics, glass and paper products were the craze. But even those steps were not consistently practiced. The success of recycling has been mixed.
Sadly, in recent years, we have become increasingly aware that those plastics and other refuse have ended up polluting our oceans, destroying their ecosystems and endangering sea life. Landfills have also become environmental hazards, threatening our food and water supply. They have also been shown to release carcinogens that affect the health of those who live near them.
What is the public willing to sacrifice to help win the climate crisis war and save our Earth?
As much as we love and have become accustomed to living a certain lifestyle, we must be willing to change, to stop. We must choose to live and coexist in ways that do not deplete and destroy the Earth’s resources and treasures.
Another front is forming and advancing an alliance with future generations. There are young people — our children and grandchildren who are very concerned about the earth we are leaving them. They are making their voice heard, urging us to do what is necessary to stop the harm of global warming and climate change.
Coalitions with young people within this country and across the world could be the secret weapon of making major and long-term changes in lifestyle to create and embrace a more eco-friendly and sustainable environment.
We see it in little ways, small steps as commitments to buy hybrid or electric automobiles and consuming other eco-friendly products, or choosing urban living where bike trails and public transportation are accessible. Such initiatives by current and future generations should be embraced, encouraged and supported in every way practicable.
Yes, nations must come together to commit to policy changes, make resource investments to clean the air and our oceans, create and support alternative environmentally friendly industries. There are many things that can be done.
But it will not be a winning strategy until the public fully believe and embrace the fact that saving the Earth is a war effort where we all must play our part — not intermittently, but consistently until battles are won on multiple fronts.
