Definitions vary, but in general, “political culture” means a composite sketch of the political attitudes, the values of society and how they relate to the political system and and how people identify themselves politically. Like drawing a human blood sample, this is how political scientists assess the mood of a region, a state or an entire country, reflected in votes on Election Day.
As it pertains to the state of Missouri, if you want to better understand its political culture, drive your car from any direction on any highway headed toward Lake of the Ozarks and turn on your car radio.
After repeal of the Fairness Doctrine in 1987, Missouri’s airwaves and the rest of the country became filled with the voices of conservative shock jocks: Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Glenn Beck, Michael Medved, Mark Levin, Alex Jones and, until recently, Rush Limbaugh.
With Limbaugh, the fusion of reporting the news and infotainment occurred. Unless a listener is well informed, it is easy to see how the uninformed and the uneducated can be easily led astray.
For 30 years, Limbaugh spewed his toxins of racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia and Islamophobia across radio airwaves, poisoning America’s political culture.
He fed fuel to the fire of racial animus in America by saying on ESPN, “The media has been very desirous that a Black quarterback (the NFL’s Donovan McNabb) do well.”
After a swift backlash, Limbaugh was forced to resign from ESPN. The Boston Globe editorialized, “Limbaugh’s radio show was an indoctrination camp for white supremacy.”
With America mired in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, The Wall Street Journal polled celebrities and pundits to express their thoughts on newly elected President Barack Obama in 2008. Limbaugh’s response: “I hope he fails” — a shocking admission.
By implication, if government leadership fails to rectify the Great Recession, we all fail, America fails.
Limbaugh attacked actor Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, accusing him of neglecting to take his medication or “acting.”
A conspiracy theorist extraordinaire, the deadliest pandemic in 100 years was just a “common cold.” Thousands died. Limbaugh countered with an absurd conspiracy theory: The Democrats were using the pandemic to “steal the election” in 2020. Those words would have consequences.
In Rush’s world, feminism was created “so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society.” And “women live longer than men because their lives are easier.”
When law student Sandra Fluke testified for the need for health care insurance to subsidize birth control, Limbaugh called her a “slut” and a “prostitute.”
It takes little imagination to draw a straight line from Limbaugh to the ascendance of Donald Trump to the presidency and those in the Missouri Republican Party, who revere Limbaugh, a celebrity worthy of a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a day of the year to honor him.
Then the events of Jan. 6. Limbaugh’s thoughts on the mob riot: Revolutionary War patriots, in the Capitol to support Trump and take a few selfies.
A more accurate statement came in testimony in a Senate hearing from FBI Director Christopher Wray, who called the storming of the Capitol by MAGA thugs an act of “domestic terrorism.”
In truth, Jan. 6 was the worst act of domestic terrorism since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.
The Missouri state Legislature should designate a day of the year to honor Marlin Perkins, Cardinal greats Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Mark Twain.
Honor silent virtue, altruism and talent, not a pompous demagogue.
Rush Limbaugh is no hero.
