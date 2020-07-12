Strange how life is. The older I get, the braver I become. Perhaps I’m reminded of this narrative, which expresses my convictions more eloquently than I could ever write: "Men are haunted by the vastness of eternity, and so we ask ourselves: Will our actions echo across the centuries? Will strangers hear our names long after we are gone, and wonder who we were, how bravely we fought, how fiercely we loved?”
(Odysseus, from the movie "Troy.")
In my heart of hearts, I know that when I pass from this earthly existence, if I ignore injustice, if I fail to fight for social causes that move society forward into the light, no one will remember my name.
This is why I led the fight against smoking in restaurants in Carthage. This is why I led the successful campaign to persuade Missouri Southern State University to at long last honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When I saw the billboard on Range Line Road sponsored by Joplin for Justice that read, “I can’t breath,” it inspired me to tell the story of Nate Boyer. It is worth retelling in The Joplin Globe. It begins Sept. 11, 2001.
On that day, a young man in California adrift after high school, 20-year-old Nate Boyer, received a call from his mother, who urged him to turn on his television. It was slightly after 6 a.m. He watched as the Twin Towers burned, then collapsed to the ground. At that moment, he realized life was greater than himself. Boyer became a crusader.
By 2004, Boyer had made his way across the world to Darfur, Sudan, volunteering to help Doctors Without Borders in the refugee camps. Within months, he had enlisted in the U.S. Army, becoming a Green Beret. He served for six years in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning an honorable discharge. Having never played a down of football, Boyer enrolled at the University of Texas, walked on and earned a job as long snapper, starting 38 games for Mack Brown’s Longhorns. He earned a degree in May 2013.
Tenacious as a pit bull, Boyer earned a tryout as a long snapper in this age of specialization and entered the 2015 preseason on the roster of the Seattle Seahawks. Cut by Seattle, he never gave up on trying to make it in the NFL, and Boyer found himself on the sideline with the San Francisco 49ers, whose starting quarterback was Colin Kaepernick.
During the 2016 preseason, Boyer noticed Kaepernick sitting on the bench during the national anthem. A conversation ensued, and Boyer discovered Kaepernick was sitting during the anthem to protest the indiscriminate killing of unarmed Black people by law enforcement. At that point, Boyer suggested to Kaepernick he should take a knee to make his point. More NFL players joined in the protest.
Kaepernick’s act of defiance continued to inspire the Black Lives Matter movement to protest the deaths of minorities at the hands of police officers. Four years before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Kaepernick, taking the advice of a patriot, made a difference by drawing attention to victims of police brutality. And though it has cost Kaepernick a spot in the NFL, it did not dissuade him from taking a stand for a righteous cause. A lawsuit he filed against the NFL was settled out of court. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has since apologized, sympathizing with Kaepernick and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other NFL players who have made the point that Black lives do matter.
This fall, every high school football coach in this country needs to lead his team and kneel during the national anthem for this just and worthy cause. Be the kind of role model for young men that Boyer and Kaepernick are. Those who question your patriotism have not read this column or are misguided or ignorant of why you kneel.
Make a statement by declaring that as for you and your team, you are on the right side of history. Your players will respect you. Your community will respect you. And most importantly, you can live knowing you did the right thing. The memory of Floyd and countless others demand it.
Jean Griffith taught at Pittsburg (Kan.) State University, Missouri State University and other schools. He lives in Carthage.
