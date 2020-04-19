Never underestimate the libido-driven male imagination.
Out of American author James Thurber’s short story, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” we discover something exclusive to the male psyche. Call it the “Walter Mitty Syndrome.” This is one way to explain the cop shows, Westerns, spy thrillers and a certain secret agent’s popularity in American culture.
Men live in their minds being a secret agent, for example, in what can only be described as sheer fantasy. It is the imagination on testosterone, similar to superhero or sports hero worship.
What I write has a historical connection. Shortly after Pearl Harbor in December 1941, crossing the Atlantic to advise new Office of Strategic Services Chief William “Wild Bill” Donovan, was a young British naval officer accompanying British Adm. John Godfrey. The young naval attaché was Ian Fleming. Both Godfrey and Fleming were familiar with the British intelligence apparatus known as the Secret Intelligence Service, which served as the paradigm, or model, for the American OSS, which is now the Central Intelligence Agency.
World War II gave Fleming his inspiration for Agent 007. Fleming is known worldwide for his creation of the fictional character James Bond, a composite of British commandos and intelligence officers Fleming encountered during the war.
Bond would be the fictional hero Fleming featured in 12 novels. Popular reads, the novels made their way into the mainstream of American culture mainly through the films they inspired. President John F. Kennedy admired and read Fleming’s writing. No doubt JFK saw Swedish actress Ursula Andress emerging from the Caribbean on a beach wet in a white bikini like Botticelli’s Venus in "Dr. No" before his assassination in November 1963. "Dr. No," "Casino Royale," "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice" and "Live and Let Die," to name a few, are films now part of what I call the “Cult of 007,” referring to Bond's license to kill for queen and country.
When a reporter asked Andress why she had posed for Playboy magazine, she answered, ”Because I'm beautiful.”
More Bond Girls followed, all with fashion-model good looks, creating an aura of fantasy for men, feeding those affected by the “Walter Mitty Syndrome.”
Bond films were filled with sexual innuendo and entendre to the point of being labeled blatant sexism by feminists.
On that note, Sean Connery, the original actor to play Bond, set an impossible standard no mere mortal could live up to.
Connery’s portrayal of the character exuded an “animal magnetism,” the likes of which no other actor playing the part has re-created on film. Seven actors would play the role, but Connery would set the gold standard that would be difficult to duplicate.
Film soundtracks composed by the likes of John Barry featured the most popular vocalists of Billboards Top 100.
Set during the Cold War, the films inspired popular television shows such as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “I Spy” and “Mission Impossible.”
A good argument can be made that James Bond is just another superhero, like Superman, Spider-Man or Batman, whose sworn duty is seeking out and vanquishing megalomaniacs.
Reflecting, Ian Fleming Foundation consultant Doug Redenius explains the timeless quality of the original Connery Bond this way: “There was something for everyone. The women wanted to be with someone like Bond, the bad boy but incredibly handsome and suave. Men wanted to be like him because of the cool factor. It set a trend that still continues to this day.”
Jean Griffith lives in Carthage.
