Israel Baline immigrated to America with his family and millions of eastern Europeans during the Gilded Age. Like Sicilians, Italians and Slavs, he hoped to escape the reality of abject poverty and religious persecution. Their dream: pull the golden ring and open the door of American opportunity for a better life.
Izzy, as his friends called him, learned to play piano and with an ear for music began to compose songs in New York City. His first song printed on sheet music was a tune called “Marie from Sunny Italy.” It included a Tin Pan Alley publisher’s typo: Instead of Israel Baline, the sheet music read I. Berlin. And thus began the music career of composer Irving Berlin.
He would go on the write many standards in the portfolio of America’s popular music. Among those, “Blue Skies,” recorded by Willie Nelson; “Easter Parade,” and “God Bless America" standout. But of all Berlin’s compositions, none rival “White Christmas” in popularity.
Theories abound as to Berlin’s inspiration. One has Berlin writing it to commemorate the death of an infant son on Christmas Day in 1928. Another and more likely scenario has Berlin composing a first draft of the lyrics in Los Angeles then filing it away what he called his “trunk songs,” then finishing the 32-bar chorus at the family retreat in the snowy Catskill Mountains of New York State.
Whatever the inspiration, once under contract to Paramount Pictures to write the score for the musical “Holiday Inn,” Berlin insisted the song be part of the 1942 film, with Bing Crosby singing it to Marjorie Reynolds.
The film is one of those fortuitous, unforgettable occurrences in American popular culture when the right artist is paired with the perfect creation. It was musical magic, and Crosby knew it.
Crosby, who toured Europe three times during the war with the USO, was reluctant to sing the song to homesick troops, fearing its effect on morale. But the troops insisted Crosby sing the song. It takes little imagination to envision American GIs during the Battle of the Bulge with death all around them trudging through snow their M1 rifles at the ready with the memory of Crosby’s mellow baritone voice singing the lyrics of “White Christmas” fresh on their minds.
“White Christmas” inspired another film by the same name starring Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, still popular during the holidays.
As for the song’s longevity, singers including Karen Carpenter, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis and Michael Buble have recorded “White Christmas.” Even Elvis Presley recorded it. The song is the most popular single of all time, excluding sheet music sales popular during Berlin’s career.
It is nostalgic, every phrase filled with sentimentality, reflecting the listener’s perfect Christmas.
Berlin contrasting sunny Southern California with a setting where “children hear sleigh bells in the snow” is a stroke of lyrical genius. The song reflects a simpler time when Americans were united in the common cause of defeating the Axis powers of Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany and then returning home to the warmth of hearth and family.
Perhaps we as a people this Christmas, with a deadly pandemic stalking the world and with so many political issues dividing us, can listen to “White Christmas” and come together again putting our differences aside. Those members of the greatest generation who made the song popular in the beginning would insist.
Jean Griffith lives in Carthage.
