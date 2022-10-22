You’ve heard me say it before. Missouri’s young citizens need a new survival skill: media literacy. In today’s media frenzy, we are all overwhelmed by the sheer volume of what we hear on the radio, see online and have thrust upon us through social media.
Unfortunately, much of what we see is opinion, or is designed to rile emotions for the purpose of getting the most views and shares. This tactic is used to win our trust, or convince us to rally behind one party or the other. In order to cut through all the noise, young people need to learn how to decipher what is real and what is not, and how the different media they experience try to persuade them.
There’s a bill right now sitting before the U.S. Senate that could help them build these skills.
The Civics Secures Democracy Act, introduced this summer by a bipartisan group of senators led by John Cornyn, R–Texas, and Chris Coons, D–Del., would authorize $1 billion annually over the next five years to support K–12 civic education and U.S. history.
If passed, it would help ensure that each and every student in this country has the opportunity to acquire the civic knowledge, skills and dispositions needed to become informed and engaged members of our constitutional democracy. This is a landmark bipartisan effort to raise up civics and history as a centerpiece of the U.S. school system alongside literacy and STEM education.
Civic education is rooted in the building of foundational knowledge about how our system of government works and the roles and responsibilities of every American. But a 21st-century civic education also includes essential skills — such as media literacy, civil discourse and even financial literacy — that truly give young people the tools they need to navigate an ever-more-complicated American society.
The Civics Secures Democracy Act would help bolster schools as they teach those skills here in the Show-Me State. If the bill passes, Missouri’s districts stand to receive $9.8 million in funding over the next five years to advance civics and history education.
I have looked into the bill, and I will tell you that I believe the funds that will come to our state will be available for us to use as we see fit. The U.S. Department of Education will not dictate to us how we use the money — that will be up to our own education officials and elected representatives.
In January, I plan to reintroduce a new iteration of HB1402, which I introduced in the Missouri House last session, to pilot a program in Missouri’s school districts to build student competency in the ability to critically assess, analyze, create and participate in today’s information and media environment, and develop civic virtues such as intellectual curiosity and reasoned deliberation. Funds from the Civics Secures Democracy Act could help our schools implement the plan we devise.
I am not asking my fellow citizens and our congressional delegation to take my word for it and support the bill carte blanche just because I tell you to do so. I am asking that we all exercise our media literacy skills and look into the bill with our own eyes.
Let’s not just take at face value media accounts that claim the bill is either good or bad. Take a pause. Read the bill for yourself. See what it actually says. Evaluate the sources: Are they credible? Can you discern spin about the bill from verified information?
Above all, do not get bullied by loud voices on the internet or behind closed doors that are trying to pressure you one way or another. Seek facts and decide for yourself.
That is a true exercise in civics and a step toward making our democratic republic strong once again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.