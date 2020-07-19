In the Globe (July 5), an interviewee said he is undecided about for whom he will vote for because both former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have their flaws. To equate the flaws of these two seems ludicrous. Sure, Biden has flaws, as do we all. But Trump doesn't just have a few flaws; he is a deeply flawed human being with all the characteristics of a narcissist, a classifiable psychological disorder.
One characteristic of a narcissist is bullying and belittling people. Trump's demeaning nicknames for those who don't agree with him places him firmly in this category.
President Trump's grandiose feelings of self-importance led him to reject a smooth transition, which is afforded by one administration to the next. Instead, he surrounded himself with sycophants. He truly believed he knew and still does know everything about the way the government works, including foreign policy.
Narcissists surround themselves with people who kowtow to their whims and ideas. When those people fail to serve the narcissist's insatiable needs, he gets rid of them. Trump lavishes the strongest praise on new appointees and brags on his own wisdom for choosing them, but soon, they are shown the door because they aren't servile enough to his wishes.
He creates his own ever-changing fantasy world, heaping lies upon lies. As of May 29, Trump had made more than 19,000 false or misleading claims, according to many sources, verified by The Fact Checker from The Washington Post.
The narcissist is self-absorbed and loves attention. Everything he does focuses on himself. Recent evidence of this included the president's pandemic news conferences. They were mostly the Donald J. Trump Show, leaving his medical experts on the sidelines.
After the deadliest gun massacre in U.S. history, in which 59 people were killed and hundreds injured, the president offered no words of consolation. Instead, he said, “Look, we have a tragedy. (But) what happened is, in many ways, a miracle," and then he went on to praise the police response.
He takes credit for successes but blames tragedies or failures on others. When Trump signed off on a mission in Yemen in which a serviceman, Ryan Owens, was killed, he blamed it on the generals. No words of consolation or acceptance of responsibility.
His most recent blame game is aimed at the highly regarded Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump says the poor response to COVID-19 is Fauci's fault, even though the record shows that Trump dropped the ball over and over again as the threat of a pandemic manifested.
He admires some of the worst violators of human rights in the world, such as Vladimir Putin, Filipino President Roderigo Duterte, China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, while cutting ties and denouncing our longtime allies. Every outrageous move he makes gains the attention he so deeply craves to bolster his narcissism.
I decided to look for something good he has done in his life. Maybe the Trump Foundation.
But as it turns out, Trump didn’t donate a penny to his foundation from 2009 to 2014, according to John Cassidy in 2016. It has acquired its funds from his friends and associates. Public records indicate that over the past quarter of a century he has given away less than $5 million of his claimed billions.
Trump has a base of loyal fans from his TV days. Cognitive scientist Shira Gabriel wrote that TV fans form “one-sided psychological bonds with ... favorite celebrities. These bonds make the viewers feel they know the star personally and have a special relationship." Such it seems to be with many of Trump's supporters. Apparently, his base feels they know him, and he plays to that loyalty.
I have not followed Biden's career as it unfolded, so I looked up his congressional record on the internet. I didn't always agree with his early positions, but many of them have evolved over the years. He was known as a drug warrior in the Senate, sponsoring and supporting legislation to curb drug abuse and punish its purveyors, starting with his 1985 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, which he sponsored and co-wrote. He was the major author of the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990, and in 1994, he co-sponsored the Violence Against Women Act, which has been called "one of the most effective pieces of legislation enacted to end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking."
He supported campaign finance reform, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, tax credits for students, carbon emission cap and trade, mass transit subsidies, renewable energy subsidies, student loan forgiveness and reversals of Republican tax cuts for the wealthy. He gets high ratings from advocates for environmentalism, gun violence prevention and retirees. The list could go on and on.
His personal tragedies — the loss of his wife and infant daughter in a car crash and, later, one of his sons to brain cancer — have grown a core of empathy in Biden that only people who have suffered such losses can understand. It has become part of the man and seems obvious in the way he interacts with his constituents. I believe, through his life experiences, he has become a man of integrity.
The choice between a man with a strong legislative history in service to his country and a human being with erratic and self-centered behavior is clear.
Joan Banks lives in Joplin.
