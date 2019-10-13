The president’s lies don’t seem to faze some people. For instance, in a letter to the editor (Globe, Sept. 22), David Turner admits he doesn’t like liars but thinks he will take the liar we already have rather than any of the candidates who are proposing changes. He thinks all those candidates are lying every time they get up to speak.
Let’s examine that. Let’s say you have a cake cooling on the counter and there is a suspicious section missing. You turn to your child, who is wearing a few crumbs around his mouth, and ask, “Did you take a bite out of this cake?” He may look right back at you and say, “No.” In spite of his denial, the crumbs prove he is lying.
A president of the United States has, from time to time, a need to lie. He might be privy to classified information, for example. The D-Day landing comes immediately to mind. Lies were imperative to keep the time and place of the invasion a secret.
But President Donald Trump is similar to that child. He “eats the cake,” lies about it even when the “crumbs” are on his face — the “crumbs” being facts, witnesses or videos that belie his denial.
Candidates make a lot of promises. Their promises are not lies but only visions of what they would like to do should they be elected. Proposing a plan is not lying.
It only becomes a lie when they act on the promise, fail and then say they kept it. If elected, our system of checks and balances and hard, cold fiscal reality may keep them from keeping their promises. We understand that.
On the other hand, Donald Trump is a congenital liar. He lies when there is no imperative to do so. One such lie is how many people he said attended his inauguration, a figure debunked. Another example is when he said he won more Electoral College votes than any president since Ronald Reagan. Actually, the elder George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all received more.
Several fact-checking websites say that Trump lies about 12 times a day. Documented reports show that he has lied more than 12,000 times since taking office. When caught in a lie, he simply says he didn’t say that or blames others, much as a child would do. We should expect more of our president.
Turner and others need to go beyond campaign rhetoric and visit the websites of those running for office.
There, they can learn more about the candidates’ plans and see how they propose to implement them, rather than depending upon sound bites in the media, particularly those paid for by the opposition, which bank on innuendo and, yes, even lies, to further their agendas.
Joan Banks lives in Joplin.
