Over the past several months, the effects of COVID-19 have illustrated the weaknesses of our food system.
Restaurant closures and bulk buying panic have left many farmers without customers for their perishable crops and animal products. As a result, dairy farmers and produce growers are losing food to spoilage or disposal for lack of storage. Others are not planning to plant the same amount of crop as in years past.
Additionally, many meat-processing facilities have closed because of COVID-19, and with limitations on transportation, small-scale animal producers are struggling to move their product to a restricted number of processors. Our industrial animal agriculture system has damaged rural economies, conditions for farm workers, public health and the environment for decades. This global pandemic is not responsible for the failures of our agriculture system — it has only shed a light on them.
It is the time for Congress to stop the proliferation of factory farms by placing a moratorium on agribusiness mergers and the establishment of new concentrated animal feeding operations. Our elected officials should support a more resilient food system and protect public health and the environment, and if they do not, we must hold them accountable in the voting booth.
For those who may not know, CAFOs are large, open-air buildings or feedlots with cattle, hogs, turkeys or chickens jammed beak to tail feather or snout to bottom for fattening up. A CAFO is defined by the number of animals confined, with 1,000 or more cattle, 5,000-10,000 pigs and 35,000-40,000 chickens or turkeys as the norm. Their excrement ends up in open-air lagoons or underlying pits until it is sprayed on or injected into adjoining fields or transferred for off-site application.
Concentrated animal waste is particularly damaging in the Ozarks, where rain, runoff and seepage through shallow soils represent a clear and present danger to the distinct Ozark karst topography of springs, creeks, streams, lakes and water tables.
Once a CAFO is permitted, it is not easy to limit its growth and environmental impact or get rid of it.
Not only is our water quality at substantial risk where CAFOs move in but these foreign-owned or foreign-backed companies are untruthfully promoted as local, disrupt our rural communities, produce unhealthier meat options and undermine the efforts of true local farmers and producers.
Now is the time to invest in small-scale, local, diverse and environmentally responsible food systems. We can do this by identifying responsible farmers in our communities, learning about their practices, buying their products and supporting their workers. Individual consumers can use their purchasing power to support their local food system, and grassroots programs such as Known and Grown sponsored by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment can support linkages between local growers, grocery and restaurant businesses.
This issue affects all Missouri residents and exacerbates problems with community health and economic growth. To make matters worse, the Missouri Legislature passed legislation that removed the ability of local county and city jurisdictions to regulate these facilities.
Joe Pitts of Ozark is a retired environmental specialist.
