Feb. 11, 1918-Oct. 17, 2020 Sarah Bonitt passed away on October 17, 2020, at the age of 102. She was born February 11, 1918, in Neosho, Missouri, to Lucy and Walker McIntire. She graduated from Diamond High School in 1935 and moved to Joplin in 1940 to attend Joplin Business College. Sarah m…