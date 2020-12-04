In its editorial (Nov. 29), the Globe revealed its contempt for and derision of Joplin residents announcing an effort at recall petitions in response to the new city mask ordinance. The "first printable word" the Globe could find to describe the residents' effort was "ludicrous." Then the Globe resorted to the playground bully tactic of name calling, addressing the residents as "anti-maskers" and implying they were "anti-science."
In writing this, I offer no criticism or support for the mask ordinance, nor criticism or support of any recall petition. My criticism is reserved for the antipathy expressed by the Globe toward residents for merely expressing an intent to follow the due process allowed when one disagrees with government.
The Globe is never loathe to fly the banner of press freedom when it believes necessary to its own interests. The Globe should remind itself, however, the First Amendment to our Constitution provides six protections our Founding Fathers deemed equally vital to a free and self-governed citizenry: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
The recall petition is an exercise of those residents' constitutional right to petition for a redress of grievances, an exercise of rights far more peaceful and respectful than the destructive riots seen around the country "protesting" other governmental authority.
The editorial board, however, has declared invocation of that constitutional right "ludicrous" — a mean-spirited term defined as deserving derision and laughter because of absurdity.
Perhaps the Globe could exercise its free press privileges by inquiring why those residents are seeking recall rather than demeaning them. Perhaps the Globe could inquire why so many people are openly resentful of government efforts around the country to severely restrict their other First Amendment rights and question the new imposition of more governmental control. People are angry government is prohibiting the free exercise of religion. People are angry government is abridging their free speech. People are angry government is restricting, even prohibiting, their ability to peaceably assemble. One would think actual journalists would be curious as to why that is instead of dismissing those feelings as unworthy of consideration.
Rather than inquiring about and investigating these issues, the Globe demands its readers fall in line silently because "science" is on its side. It would be well if the Globe actually reported on all the conflicting scientific conclusions about the efficacy of mask mandates that exist.
Is it the science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this year that proclaimed masks are not beneficial to preventing the spread of the disease? Or is it the science from the CDC more recently that proclaimed masks are far more important than even a vaccine? Is it the science from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this year proclaiming masks unnecessary? Or is it the science from Dr. Fauci more recently proclaiming masks are vital? Is it the scientific studies showing masks reduce infection numbers? Or is it the scientific study from Denmark (published only days before the current mandate was passed) finding similar infection rates for those who did and those who did not wear masks outside the home?
With our scientific experts having a track record such as that, it is no wonder why a significant portion of the public questions the Globe's assertion of scientific certainty.
To the contrary, it appears the science is far from conclusive. It would behoove the public to be fully informed of the conflicting findings.
If only there was an entire profession constitutionally granted the freedom (and responsibility) to ask such questions and provide all the facts from multiple sources to a public desperately seeking such information, thereby allowing the public to make its own well-informed decisions.
Wait — there is such a profession, if only it would do so.
There may be people who are adamant about not wearing masks under any circumstance. But not everyone questioning the efficacy of a mask ordinance is an "anti-masker," as derogatorily claimed by the Globe. People are capable of finding information from other sources besides the Globe. In doing so, there can be little question why there is such skepticism toward media and governmental leaders proclaiming science demands these ongoing and expanding constitutional infringements.
The examples of hypocrisy are legion. Governors and mayors closing small businesses and churches but allowing major retailers to remain open. Elected officials declaring eating in restaurants unacceptable, only later to be caught doing so themselves. Elected officials and public health officials declaring weddings, funerals and parties "super-spreader events" that cannot be allowed, while proclaiming protests, riots and looting acceptable and necessary public expressions that pose no threat to spreading the virus. Elected officials and journalists scolding others for not wearing masks, only to promptly remove their own when they think the cameras are off. Governors and mayors declaring travel and family gatherings should be eliminated at Thanksgiving, only to then travel and gather with friends and family themselves for the holiday.
There may be strong science to support a mask ordinance. The reality and severity of the virus is verifiable. But any skepticism expressed by the public is not, as the Globe apparently believes, because the people are anti-science rubes. The skepticism is because people have grown weary and impatient with being told to act one way while watching so-called leaders act otherwise and are not held accountable in the press. The media and the Globe have failed to be journalists gathering and reporting all facts and calling attention to the hypocrisy so readily apparent. That results in people resorting to one response still allowed: a recall petition. The Globe's derision and mockery of people doing so does nothing to restore the lost confidence in our press.
John Dolence is a Webb City attorney.
