Stories about addiction, natural disasters and other devastating events are constantly in the news. Yet, we don’t talk often enough about the effects that these events have on our children.
Nationwide, nearly 35 million children have had at least one traumatic experience, and nearly two-thirds of children have been exposed to violence. In Missouri alone, more than 2,000 babies are born each year suffering from the effects of being exposed to drugs in the womb. The good news is that Head Start is there to help these innocent children overcome these negative experiences and break the cycle of trauma for vulnerable families.
As the CEO of the Economic Security Corp. of Southwest Area, I have seen just how much Head Start’s focus on building caring, stable relationships can do to help children with adverse childhood experiences. Our staff and community partners are trained in building social-emotional skills in children, and offer other supports that strengthen the whole child and family. We partner with local service providers so that we can expand health care access to children and families who might not otherwise have it. We have built out our bus fleet so that we can reach children in counties across Southwest Missouri. Head Start helps to prepare the most vulnerable children in our communities to succeed in both school and life, and that preparation encompasses so much more than just what happens inside our classrooms.
When a devastating tornado hit Joplin back in 2011, ESC was there to help the children and families in whatever way we could. Many of the families in our communities were left homeless or were not able to access child care for infants. I knew that this was the time that we needed to open up our doors and make sure that we were doing everything we could to help our fellow Missourians.
We were able to enroll newly eligible families and connect them to the relevant relief agencies. Our bus drivers helped to transport people and resources to where they needed to go.
At the Economic Security Corp., we do everything that we can to do what we’ve been asked to do. We are committed to our mission to provide comprehensive services to the children and families in our community, and we would not be able to do that without Head Start.
I want every vulnerable child and family to have access to the opportunities and resources that Head Start offers. Fortunately, Congress also believes in the power of Head Start to transform lives and is stepping in to provide more support for programs like mine. In June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to dedicate an additional $750 million to Head Start, specifically to tackle adverse childhood experiences. With more funding, Head Start programs across the country would be able to better help children properly frame traumatic experiences, build coping skills and course-correct before the individual and societal costs are too devastating.
This new funding to assist and train Head Start teachers and equip staff can’t come soon enough. If passed by Congress, this support would allow Head Start programs to provide additional mental health evaluation services for children experiencing trauma and also dedicate more staff to specially care for this growing population.
When we fund Head Start, we are not only opening doors for individual children or families, we are improving whole communities.
Now the ball is in the U.S. Senate’s court, and that’s why I’m calling on Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., to lean forward and make sure this new funding becomes a reality.
Fortunately, lawmakers from both political parties recognize Head Start‘s effectiveness in serving our nation’s most vulnerable children — those caught in the tragedies of homelessness, parental incarceration, foster care and poverty. I know from my own personal experience that investing in Head Start has an immediate effect on children’s lives. I hope our lawmakers have the courage and compassion to give Head Start programs the support they need to continue changing the life trajectories of children and families like the ones that I have served for the past 22 years.
John Joines is CEO of the Economic Security Corp. of Southwest Area.
