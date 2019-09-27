When Nancy Pelosi came out late Tuesday afternoon to announce the House had begun a “formal impeachment inquiry” of President Donald Trump over that Ukraine business, three thoughts came to mind.
The first is that it’s about time the Democrats decided about fishing or cutting bait. Or did they?
They’ve been salivating over impeaching Trump since he was elected. The constant whining and hysterics have been exhausting.
Now, Speaker Pelosi and her Democrats have decided to try to catch that tuna, but they’ll still be tossing chum in the water because they don’t control the Senate, and the Senate is the jury in impeachment.
But they’ll have time to make speeches, some legitimate, others quite gaseous all the way to 2020.
The hook is the story that Trump abused presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over their dealings with Ukraine. There is plenty of gas in the Trump/Ukraine story but not enough facts yet, which hasn’t stopped demands for Trump’s impeachment. But what we do know doesn’t look good for Trump.
Trump withheld some $400 million in military aid that was approved by Congress for Ukraine and, in his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asked him to go after the Bidens for their conflicts there.
As vice president, Biden dangled a billion dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine but demanded leaders fire a federal prosecutor. Biden’s son Hunter, who knew nothing about gas, was making $50,000 a month with a Ukrainian natural gas company in a Chicago Way deal, Ukrainian style.
But, however you cut this, if Trump demanded a Biden investigation from a foreign power in exchange for American aid, he went over the line. That’s an abuse of power. No president should be using U.S. foreign policy to benefit his or her political future. Now the Democrats, who control the House, will decide how far to take it.
The second thought after Pelosi’s announcement was of my grandfather, Papou Pete. He didn’t like politicians no matter the party. Papou saw politicians who made speeches about virtue in public, then stuck their hand out in private, wanting that hand filled and then kissed. He had that classic saying about the politicians and the donkeys and gas.
The third thought? Biden isn’t going to like this. The left insist what Biden did isn’t a story because The Washington Post told them so. But it is a story. It rips the scab off Joe.
Pelosi didn’t say she’d have the full House vote on the matter because he doesn’t want her Democratic members having to declare whether they want to proceed — especially those Democrats who won in 2018 in pro-Trump districts. So, she said her Democratic committee chairmen would investigate. But they’ve been investigating since last year.
So, what’s really changed? It looks like Pelosi was tired of the anger of leftist Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s been tweaking Pelosi for not going after Trump. Now Pelosi gets AOC off her back for a time, and protects her Democrats who won election from Republican districts for a time.
Eventually, they might all have to declare, which isn’t easy. Standing on principle with their fingers moistened in the wind can be a complicated dance move. What was interesting is that Pelosi as chief Democrat would reach back in time to Benjamin Franklin and the Constitutional Convention. Americans asked Franklin whether we’d have a monarchy or a republic.
“A republic,” Pelosi reminded us of Franklin’s response. “If you can keep it.”
Based on what modern Americans have been doing now for years, I’ll speculate that everyone is in their comfortable tribal camp on Ukraine.
Ask yourself: What would Republicans be doing if President Barack Obama were in office, and he’d withheld military aid to Ukraine unless they investigated his political opponents? Republicans would be screaming bloody murder, just like the Democrats are. Which brings me back to Papou Pete, who didn’t like speechifying politicians. Because the Ukraine story is at bottom about politics and natural gas, I’m reminded of what Papou told me again and again:
When the politicians speak, the donkeys break wind.
John Kass is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune. His email address is jskass@tribune.com, and his Twitter handle is @john_kass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.