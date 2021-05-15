We (George and I) had lived in our house for 17 years. We had downsized from our larger two-story home in north Joplin. We had lived in tornado country all of our lives, so we were used to watches and warning sirens. We took the warnings very seriously — especially me.
Sunday, May 22, was definitely a “tornado-feeling weather” day, with a very muggy, overcast, heavy atmosphere but no serious clouds or extreme weather in the area. George was watching the golf tournament, and I went to get a pizza to bake about 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., a warning was issued, so we were on alert.
Our bedroom had a big double closet, interior of the house, no windows or glass. It was our safe room. I got our water bottles, flashlight, a couple of bed pillows and cell phone ready in the closet and I got into my spot. The bedroom TV was on, so we could see and hear it. George was coming to get in when a second siren sounded. That meant it was coming toward us — take cover.
We did, and then the electricity went off. I heard the freight train sound and said to George, “It is going to happen.” The roar was over us, pounding, screeching, ripping, deafening in its fury and destruction. We knew the roof was gone, but didn’t realize the extent of the damage until later. The tornado was on us about one minute, then it moved on to the east.
We were close to the west side of town where the tornado path of destruction began. We had prayed, “Be with us, Lord.” We didn’t have a scratch, and the ceilings held in our closet.
Our neighborhood was in complete ruins, as was the entire central part of Joplin. Miles and miles of schools, businesses, parks, hospitals — everything in the storm’s path looked like it had been bombed. We helped our neighbors; many were hurt, wet and cold. Most survived without too many injuries. People were killed nearby, but not in our two-block condo streets. The Elks Club was behind us, surrounded by grounds and woods. It was ripped apart, and five members died inside. Rescuers came from everywhere; very quickly, they set up a triage center at the end of our streets. For weeks afterward, the presence of military security and debris cleanup was going full speed, night and day.
We spent the next several weeks, salvaging many of our belongings: a lot of our antique furniture, which was precious to us; most had been in our family for many years. We were so fortunate to have good insurance and complete coverage. We found another duplex to buy a week after the storm. We replaced our cars. We sorted and cleaned for several weeks, had our new house redone inside, carpeting, painting, countertops replaced. We mourned the loss of friends, but were so very thankful for our lives, family members, friends and our church.
We miss our lovely neighborhood: the trees, flowers, our great patio with a water fountain and pond, the wildlife, the birds we enjoyed watching. Our new house has a nice patio off the living room. We had lots of hummingbirds and other varieties of birds. We got new bird feeders and houses, planted trees and flowers so we felt “green and restored.”
Our community has been fantastic. Everyone has worked together, along with thousands of volunteers who spent the hottest summer on record cleaning up the city. It has been the most horrible of experiences, but it has brought out the best in most people.
We are very comfortable in our new house and surroundings. We miss our old neighborhood but are glad we made the decision not to rebuild on that site. It would have been a long time before it could be completed, and at our age, it was best not to take on that kind of a stressful project. We have been so blessed and give thanks to God every day.
