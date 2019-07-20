One of my favorite foods is ice cream, but that doesn’t mean that I like all 31 Baskin Robbins flavors.
Along with many Democrats and independents, l am finding the 24 presidential choices we have are equally dissimilar. Although I like some progressive ideas, I generally favor bipartisanship and a more centrist view as our country is not functioning on its current divisive course.
There are a number of candidates who agree on this approach that many Republicans could support. These would include John Delaney (businessman with a pragmatic approach for improving workers’ rights, education, health care and infrastructure), Amy Klobachar (who wants to ease exports for small and mid-sized U.S. businesses), John Hickenlooper (who favors cutting red tape to reduce the cost of doing business), Steve Bullock (the Montana governor with the ability to find common ground with conservative voters), Joe Sestak (retired U.S. Navy officer who finds our increasing isolationism extremely dangerous), and Tim Ryan (who is particularly pro-business and pro-fracking).
In spite of these centrists, some conservatives insist all liberals are alike and equally abhorrent, but facts indicate otherwise, even though Democrats agree on a few things.
Democrats support better and more affordable education, but few adhere to Bernie Sanders' proposal for free tuition. More popular would be a proposal to provide interest-free federal loans and other innovative, debt-reducing approaches.
Wayne Messam proposes canceling the $1.5 trillion in student debt, calling it a “moral issue,” and a hurdle that prevents economic mobility in the country. He would also rescind Trump’s tax cut on corporations and the wealthy, thus reducing our national deficit (once a Republican priority).
Sestak also promotes rescuing the middle class with similar tax reforms.
Tulsa Gabbard would cut taxes on small businesses and farmers and raise them on corporations. Kamala Harris’ LIFT Act is a working-class and middle-class tax cut akin to the Earned Income Tax Credit that she says will provide up to $500 a month to families.
While Democrats support better jobs for all Americans, there are many different approaches to this end. Pete Buttigieg favors promoting minority entrepreneurship. Andrew Yang foresees many more jobs being stolen by technology/robots and is promoting a compensating, universal income funded by value-added taxes.
Conservatives are also lumping all Democrats together when it comes to immigration policies. Most of us are appalled by the crowding and unsanitary conditions created by the current administration’s no-tolerance policies, but that does not mean that we all approve of more open borders, even if Julian Castro is calling for decriminalization of border crossing. Remember that it was a Democratic administration that increased those penalties on illegal border crossings in 1996. And 18 months ago Democrats in Congress supported $25 billion for Trump’s wall, in exchange for protections for DACA recipients, and over a billion dollars for additional border security — that is until the president reneged on that deal.
Most Democrats do support some form of universal health care (but not necessarily government run), women’s rights, human rights abroad and the necessity to address global problems such as climate change, the spread of nuclear weapons, and the equitable distribution of world resources — all best done by working closely with our allies, not alienating them. But don’t paint us all with the same brush; we are no more alike than those 31 flavors of ice cream.
Kate Rhoades is a Neosho resident.
