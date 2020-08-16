Over the past several days, I have thought a lot about a question that some people have asked of me recently. The question has been asked several different ways, but it boils down to this: "What is it like living in your world these days?"
First, I should start with another question that I have heard lately: "I bet you didn't sign up for all of this, did you?"
My answer to this question will help me answer the first question, at least partially. My answer is, "Yes, I did." When I submitted my name to be placed on the ballot, I signed up for whatever the city of Joplin faced over the term of my service. I believe when you sign up to serve, you in effect say, "I am willing to serve no matter what the community faces."
How could you have any less of an attitude? Serving should never be about the one doing the serving and should always be about those being served.
The challenge that we are facing today in our community is not a Joplin challenge — it's a global situation. What is happening here is also happening around the world. It is going on across other continents, other states and other great cities, the same as it is here in our city of Joplin.
Community servants around the globe are faced with the same challenges as your local elected leaders. Mask or no mask? Reopening plans? Economic impact and jobs? Health care levels and capacity? Budgets and to some extent forecasting for the future?
Daunting? Yes it is. Challenging? Yes it is. Worth it? Definitely.
So what is it like living in my world these days?
Well, it's busy. I try and answer my phone as much as I can, and when I do, I do my best to listen.
I have had people crying on the other end of the line, and I have had them screaming. I have been called everything other than a child of God, and I have been encouraged with beautiful words. I have had to call people I know would walk me back from the edge, and I have had to call and speak with people I know would give me honest truth and advice.
Sometimes I have needed to call and speak with friends who I knew would talk with me about anything except COVID-19. I have enjoyed those conversations the most.
I have had to talk with my family about safety both physical and emotional. I have spent a lot of time in prayer. Prayer works.
Today, my world is full, and I believe that I am living my best life. I am 21-plus years in on a marriage that is satisfying and has God at the center of it. I have a small circle of friends that is diverse and makes me a better person every day. I am humbled and honored to serve a city that despite its current challenges is one of the best places to live on this planet. I get a chance each and every day to make an impact.
Hopefully I have answered the frequently asked question. Now I want to end with a couple of questions:
How will you make a difference today? What impact will you have?
Live on purpose; live intentionally. God bless.
Keenan T. Cortez is mayor pro tem of Joplin.
