In the July 22 edition of The Joplin Globe, several letters to the editor addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. In case you missed it, the writers made some fine points worth repeating.
Charlene Wellman of Joplin wrote: "These anti-mask demonstrators in front of Joplin City Hall are truly silly people. They are perfectly free not to wear masks. Just don't go into places where you will put the rest of us at risk."
I say a big "Amen" to that.
If the demonstrators would follow her directions, we would all be better off; as rebellious as some people are, that is a big "if."
Unfortunately, many of them won't. Why? Because it's all about them. Their so-called rights are more important than the health of everyone concerned. Agree or disagree, I don't care. It's true.
Bill Talley of Carthage wrote: "At different times, we have had to sacrifice our rights for the greater good. Our grandfathers gave up their freedom to go fight World War I, our fathers went to fight World War II, and my generation was sent to Vietnam."
Talley continued: "Surely wearing a mask is not in the same league of sacrifice as that. Come on, grow up."
My grandfather and father served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army in World War I and World War II, respectively. I've heard many of my father's war stories. They weren't pretty. He put his life on the line numerous times so Americans can enjoy the freedoms that we have today. He sacrificed more than you'll ever know, and so have thousands of men and women who served our country throughout the years.
Talley is 100% correct: Wearing a mask is "not in the same league of sacrifice as that."
Not even in the same ballpark.
So is it unreasonable to ask people to wear a mask in public? I think not.
George Carey of Joplin wrote in response to the mask ordinance protests: "You certainly have the right to protest the mask ordinance and also not wear your masks. However, I'm 71 years old and in a high-risk group. You do not have the right to infect me and possibly cause me to die."
I can relate. Being in my mid-60s, I consider myself to be in a high-risk group as well. So is my wife.
But the sad truth is this: People of all ages are dying of COVID-19. Many are in perfect health. Life is merry. Life is great. And then, seemingly out of nowhere, the virus strikes. A few days later — the worst-case scenario — family and friends are attending their funeral. What a terrible way to die.
Carey continued with an excellent point: "How do you know that you are not an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19? Just do me and everyone else a favor: If you don't wear a mask in these troubled times, stay away from me and everyone else. If I see you without a mask when I'm out shopping, I will certainly call you out on it. That is my right. Please be considerate of others."
Last but not least, Dianne Slater of Joplin also wrote about the mask ordinance protest: "One has to wonder how self-righteous they will be when someone close to them — a family member, perhaps — comes down with the virus and suffers through treatment or perhaps dies as a result. And one also wonders what passed between those 200 crowded together to claim no one can tell them what to do. Newsflash: The virus doesn't give a hoot about your rights."
As for the virus not giving a hoot about your rights, Slater couldn't be more in the money. It is no respecter of people.
All of the above people have lodged reasonable and legitimate concerns. I feel exactly the way they do. Wearing a mask isn't unreasonable. During these troubled times, it is the right thing to do.
A resident of Baxter Springs, Kansas, I went to one of our grocery stores recently to buy a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread. To say that I was fuming would be a gross understatement. I counted 14 shoppers not wearing a mask. In addition to the checker, I was the only person wearing one. I could not believe my eyes.
Shoppers invaded my space as if the pandemic didn't exist — forget the 6-foot social distancing rule.
For whatever reason, a woman gave me a pat on the shoulder as she walked past me, and a young man sneezed in the aisle. I shifted the cart in reverse and shopped the opposite end of the store.
Folks, I don't ever beg anyone to do anything; however, I'm making an exception: Wear a mask when you are in public.
Seriously, what's the harm in doing so? And I don't want to hear the "lack of oxygen" complaint. You will still be able to breathe. You won't suffocate.
I'd like to celebrate my next birthday. Wouldn't you like to live long enough to celebrate yours?
I pray to God you do.
