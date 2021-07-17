As a Joplin resident for 43 years and a practicing physician there for many years, I was truly impressed and humbled by the response of our community during the tornado 10 years ago. My home was on the edge of the tornado destruction and the immediate response was fantastic. I had people with rakes, chainsaws and heavy equipment knocking on my door wanting to help.
Many of the things they wanted to do to help would involve some risk to themselves, but that did not matter. They wanted to help their neighbors and their community. We made the national news for our can-do attitude and our recovery. I still have a picture of the sign I saw, “Have water. Send beer.” Nothing was going to humble Joplin and our Four-State citizens.
Fast forward 10 years and the national news reports that Joplin and Jasper County are now the worst areas in the country for COVID-19 infections. News media reports that Missouri’s governor thinks that people should not be going door to door to assist and encourage our residents to protect themselves. More people have died from COVID-19 than the tornado in our area.
It does not take a chainsaw or heavy equipment to solve this problem, just simple shots in your arm.
Why would you not get the immunizations? Is it a political statement? More Republicans are not getting the shot than Democrats. Former President Donald Trump is the unofficial head of the Republican Party at this time. He and his entire family received the immunization earlier than almost anyone. When he was ill, he received all of the experimental medications available to help him. They were even all given to him at once in a truly unsafe manner because his physicians were so worried about him. Missouri’s governor has received the vaccinations. I have not read of anyone in state government making a statement by saying they were not getting vaccinated. So it must not be a political issue.
Is it a concern about the safety of the vaccines? Do you need proof that the vaccines are necessary? I heard one man on television say we have had 600,000 people die. How much proof do you need? Research on COVID-type vaccines has been going on for years. Yes, this particular COVID-19 vaccine had to be developed, but just like someone who starts a new car company, there is a lot of information out there to help you because cars have been produced for many years. Vaccines are the same.
Are you concerned about getting ill from the vaccine? Yes, vaccines do have some side effects. Some young people have developed myocarditis from the vaccine. I believe the rate has been one in a million. As someone who had myocarditis from the norovirus, that is not fun. However, let’s take the example of seat belts. A few people have been killed when seat belts trapped them in a fire or in water. However, many more lives have been saved by wearing seatbelts. We have not taken them out of cars. Vaccines are the same. They will save many many more lives than they will cost.
If you think you will just not get vaccinated and avoid people and even if you have a mild case of COVID-19 you will just stay home and it will all be okay: Yes, for you that may work, but not for your community. These viruses are smart and clever. They have the ability to change and adapt. The proper word is mutate. They look for the right place to make these changes.
If they jump into a vaccinated person, they cannot do much. The vaccinated person’s antibodies shut them down. However, if they can hook onto an unvaccinated person, they can set up shop and live there and try to change themselves. If that doesn’t work, they will move on to another unvaccinated person, until they change themselves enough to become resistant to our current vaccines. When that happens, the pandemic starts all over again. If everyone is vaccinated, they have no place to set up shop.
If we all get vaccinated, this pandemic will be over soon. If not, it will be with us for years and soon there will be variants our vaccines do not control.
I certainly hope the place I fondly call home is not the place that is responsible for creating a resistant strain that starts this death cycle over again. I hope we can all find those people from 10 years ago who would do anything to help their community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.