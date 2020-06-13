Kelci Stafford: Help keep medically complex kids safe

Nearly 500 children in Missouri have been diagnosed with COVID-19. While the virus is known to be a threat for older residents, it undoubtedly poses a major risk for our most vulnerable pediatric cases.
Bayada Home Health Care’s Springfield and Kansas City offices currently keep 34 medically fragile children safe and healthy at home thanks to more than 50 front-line caregivers we employ. By keeping these at-risk children at home alongside their loved ones and out of hospitals, home health care also saves the state of Missouri tens of thousands of dollars every year.
A cut in funding — no matter how small — for home and community-based pediatric services will harm our state’s most medically at-risk children.
Gov. Mike Parson recently requested that all state agencies cut funding by 20%. If Missouri’s Healthy Children and Youth program is cut under the state’s Department of Social Services, then vulnerable children across the state will be put in danger of hospitalization and, worse, under serious threat of exposure to COVID-19 and other infections that are routinely present in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
And what’s worse for parents of these children — a hospital stay means that their child is unable to go to sleep and wake up in the comfort of their home alongside their family members, pets and in-home nurses.
Home health care agencies across the state have struggled to stay afloat for years. State Medicaid reimbursement rates for the HCY program have been so low that it is nearly impossible to compete with hospitals and other health care settings for quality, reliable nurses.
The state even commissioned a rate study last year that concluded that these rates are already too low and ought to be raised. If a funding cut really does come to fruition, I can confidently say that home care agencies will need to decide whether they can continue to take on medically complex pediatric clients, or whether they must shut their doors altogether.
Because our office must rely on Medicaid rates to cover all our costs — including wages, benefits, supplies and training — we already have trouble hiring enough nurses to keep up with the demand. Our razor-thin margins are unduly stretched amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it all the more difficult for us to provide our brave, compassionate nurses with the masks, gloves and other equipment they need to keep their pediatric clients and their families safe.
Every day, I am proud of the work that our nurses do to keep at-risk, medically complex children safe at home. I am proud to be a part of an industry that is undoubtedly the future setting of health care delivery.
It is important that the state see this as well. A 20% cut may mean a temporary cost saving for the state budget, but for these families, it will cost a lifeline that enables their child to grow up at home.
Kelci Stafford is the director of the Missouri West Skilled pediatric home care offices at Bayada Home Health Care. She manages the Springfield and Kansas City locations.
