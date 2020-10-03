The news conference held by the Kentucky attorney general stated that the grand jury recommendation was based on “facts, not emotions.”
The attorney general was the only presenter to the grand jury, and it really was his recommendation, not that of the grand jury. What he presented is not yet known, but it is assumed that what he did present protected the police officers.
Because he stated that facts, not emotions, were the basis for the grand jury’s recommendation, let’s take a look at some facts:
• Breonna Taylor is dead, shot six times while in bed (some assert that she was asleep, but I doubt that, given the ruckus created by the police).
• Her boyfriend — Kenneth Walker — fired one shot from a registered pistol, resulting in a fusillade of 32 shots by the police. Walker was apparently not targeted; instead Taylor was killed by the police.
• There were 12 neighbors interviewed, and one declared, after being questioned three times, that he may have heard the police officers announce themselves. There were then 11 claiming otherwise. However, this point is moot given the search warrant was a “no-knock” one, but the Kentucky attorney general gave great credence to the one out of 12 witnesses. However, if the police did not announce themselves, the “castle doctrine” gave Walker the right to defend the premises.
• The search warrant, it is reported, was cut and pasted from other warrants. The judge who signed the no-knock warrant apparently did not avail herself of the contents. If she had, she would have known that the subject of the warrant no longer resided with Breonna Taylor.
• The attorney general acknowledged that the fatal shot to Taylor was fired by a police officer. Yet that officer who fired the fatal shot was not charged with anything. Taylor’s death did not matter.
Yet she was totally innocent, and there were no drugs found in her apartment (the reason for the search warrant).
• The Kentucky attorney general stated that Kentucky law provides that sufficient evidence gave the police officers the right and ability to shoot. Yet, Taylor was shot, not the original shooter.
• The official police report stated that “no injuries” resulted from the incident. This is a blatant lie.
There are other facts — not based on emotions — facts that were ignored or downplayed by the Kentucky attorney general. Once again, the grand jury’s recommendations were based upon the attorney general’s presentation. If other persons had been allowed to present other factual information, the grand jury would likely have made other recommendations, such as a murder charge against one or more of the police officers.
The bottom line, however, is that the Louisville police can commit murder without any accountability of consequences. In no way does this excuse the looting, arson and shooting of two police officers. The looters, arsonists and those who shot the police officers need to be charged accordingly. But, given the facts which apparently were not presented to the grand jury, the illegal actions of protesters in Louisville are understandable, if not legally defensible.
In Louisville, it appears that Black lives do not matter.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
