Old joke: “How do you tell when (insert name) is lying? The lips are moving.”
Full disclosure, I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. It was not because I supported her — I didn’t — but rather because I thought she was the lesser of two evils. Other people made the same decision, but in the opposite direction. Clinton won the popular vote, but Donald Trump won the Electoral College vote, which emphasizes states with large populations, and became president.
Turns out, I and 3 million other people were right. According to The Washington Post — which is, by Trump’s mind, a “fake news” entity —since becoming president, he has spewed forth more than 16,000 untruths.
It is not necessary to look back at his entire record of the past three years, but only to observe what he has said about the coronavirus in the past three months. Until recently, he has pretty much denied that it was even a threat, claiming that, like a miracle, it would disappear. He asserted to a national audience at a news conference that there were only 15 confirmed cases when in actuality there were about 80. He knew this, or at least should have known.
To make matters worse, he claimed that the number of confirmed cases would soon plummet to zero. Most people assumed when he said “soon” that he was speaking of a matter of days. The number will, no doubt, plummet to zero, but in a few years, not a few days.
When he was trying quell fears, he stated that the threat would soon go away. The problem with that is he knew better as he had been told by various national health and security agencies that things would go from bad to worse.
Then there is his strange statement that he knew all along that it would be declared a pandemic, and, sure enough, the World Health Organization issued a statement confirming that. Problem was, everything Trump stated was absolutely to the contrary. If he knew the threat was real, he consistently lied.
Now, there is little doubt that the outbreak constitutes a national and international threat and that it requires federal action. To his credit, President Trump did declare a national emergency and then said he would re-up a law that would require manufacturers to turn their machines to creating ventilators. Neither has resulted in much of anything. So far, actions have been left up to the states and to local units of government.
In the meantime, we are left on our own to follow the recommendation of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it should be noted that these are “should” recommendations, not “must” recommendations. We, the people, are then free to do as we wish, unlike Connecticut, New York, California, Illinois and other states — so far — that have made their stay-at-home order an enforceable mandate.
Back to where I started: How can you tell that Trump is lying? When his lips are moving.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
