According to various dictionaries, socialism is described as a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
And capitalism is an economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.
By those definitions, the United States is most definitely a capitalist country. Free enterprise — whether retail outlets, manufacturers, restaurants, motels, etc. — is found everywhere. Some are locally owned, others are part of some national chain.
However, there are some aspects funded and operated by local, state and federal governments. To name a few — roads and streets, police departments, sewer and water systems, libraries, and so forth. But these have little or nothing to do with the “means of production,” and are things that are not profitable for private entities to operate.
The U.S. highway system is used for distribution. In that sense the highway system — free, except for a few highways that rely on tolls — is socialistic, although truckers who use that system to distribute goods probably don’t think much about that. Same with the state patrol, which pulls them over when some sort of wrongdoing — speeding comes to mind — is observed. But the trucker who is cited doesn’t blame socialism.
As to exchange, which it is assumed means the buying and selling of goods and services, this is regulated by the state and federal governments. There are all sorts of government agencies that ensure that the goods and services we buy are safe and healthy. These are, to name but a few, the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the state and U.S. Departments of Agriculture. And, of course, there’s the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. So in that sense, exchange is regulated, which makes it a government operation, and that could be interpreted as socialism.
Same thing with production. This is also heavily regulated by the U.S. government. Such things as coal mining, which has a lot of worker safety rules, and manufacturing plants are regulated to make sure they are safe. This area of production has many aspects of capitalism but also aspects of socialism.
Then there are government things that manufacturers depend on, such as water, electricity and sewer. Many manufacturing operations use a lot of water and electricity and some generate a lot of stuff that goes down the drain. Free enterprise it may be, but a lot of free enterprise must have public services. That does not meet the definition of capitalism or socialism.
Some public services are provided to capitalistic companies. No doubt that for-profit companies pay the public for these services. There is also no doubt that if the company had to create its own water and sewer systems, it would pay a lot more. By that token, public services are not free but are a heckuva lot cheaper than private services.
No need to look at the offerings in New York City, Los Angeles, Denver or Chicago. We have major manufacturers, major chain motels and restaurants, and locally owned retail outlets. We also have services owned and operated by the city of Joplin: sewer, police and fire protection, streets and trails, to name but a few.
But do we want to have a free enterprise system in which “let the buyer beware” prevails? No.
Do we want to have a free enterprise system that is regulated by local, state and federal governments? Yes.
Do we want to have some public services provided by the governments? Yes.
It appears that we are both public and private.
The current argument about socialism versus capitalism is nothing more than a tempest in a teapot. Whatever the system is that we have, it works just fine. No need to declare that one works best.
We have a mix of socialism and capitalism, and there’s no need to pick one or the other.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
