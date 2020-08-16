A long time ago — longer than I care to remember — I was in charge of student issues at the Illinois Office of Education (later the Illinois Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction). As such, I reported directly to the state superintendent. Leading a small staff, we were responsible for reviewing and making recommendations about school districts' student codes and investigating incidents regarding abuses of students, which included physical abuses and cases of suspension and expulsion.
Given that, I was most interested in the happenings at the North Paulding High School in Georgia.
For those who do not read a newspaper nor watch TV news, a brief background:
A 15-year-old student, concerned about the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia and the general lack of any response by state and local leaders, took a photo of a crowded hallway in the high school. She uploaded the photo to social media, and for that, she was suspended.
While the local superintendent originally claimed that the photo was “taken out of context," he did not count on the photo going viral, becoming the subject of newspaper articles from coast to coast. It was carried on all TV broadcast and cable channels. When the situation became a national story, he backed off and reversed the suspension. In addition, the high school was closed, and learning was online only. There have been several dozen COVID-19 cases at the school, which is set to partially reopen this week.
When I worked at the Illinois Office of Education, I and those in my department relied on a Supreme Court decision — Tinker v. Des Moines — that declared that “the rights of students do not end at the schoolhouse gate." The issue in question was whether the school could act en loco parentis — in short, act as a parent. The court ruled that the school could not act as a parent and defended the constitutional rights of students.
The Supreme Court did not refer to any age limits, and clearly what was a constitutional right of a high school student could not apply to grade school students. We spent a considerable amount of time defining the difference.
By the standards we used, and as far as I know, there has been no reversal or changing of the dictates, and we eventually published and distributed a booklet titled “Rights and Responsibilities of Students.” It became almost required reading by high school principals and local superintendents. By the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court, what the high school in Georgia was doing was violating the U.S. Constitution.
The school's defense was that by prohibiting any posting of the school or school activities on social media, the school was trying to prevent bullying. Prevention of bullying is a legitimate action for the school. Prohibition of posting anything pertaining to the school is not. The last I looked, a U.S. citizen has several rights that cannot be taken away (this does not apply to felons, which most students are not).
But North Paulding High School imposed on its students parental edicts. It was, in fact, acting in the place of parents and in doing so violated what the Supreme Court prohibited.
Schools are in place to educate, not to prohibit the rights of students. As the U.S. Supreme Court ruled long ago, constitutional rights do not end at the schoolhouse gate.
Schools are not parents, and any action by the school acting as a parent should be abolished.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
