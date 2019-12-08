The impeachment hearings are way too long for me to watch. Consequently, the viewer ratings are kind of low, but that does not mean that the U.S. citizenry is unaware or uncaring.
Akin to many of my fellow citizens, I get most of the impeachment news from TV, which reliably shows the highlights (or lowlights, depending on one's political leanings) of the day's hearings.
One thing on which all the networks and most of the cable news media agree (except Fox News) is that so far, the impeachment hearings have shown that the president did ask a foreign country to dig up dirt on what he viewed as the main political rival. Twelve witnesses testified to his “this for that” (quid pro quo.) In doing that, he also used a bit of bribery — using taxpayer money for his personal interest. That is one of the things for which he can be impeached.
He, of course, is labeling the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment proceedings as a “witch hunt." The problem for him is that House investigatory hearings seemed to have uncovered the president's bribery and other “high crimes and misdemeanors." So far, no one has suggested that he be thrown into a well to determine guilt or innocence. It now appears that he has thrown himself into the well and a number of his friends under a bus.
He also has prevented anyone testifying on his behalf. The strategy — and many of the network pundits have stated that the strategy seems to be just calling people names — is to deny everything and make up stuff. He claims, for example, that on the phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he was merely asking that Ukraine investigate corruption. But on the transcript notes of the phone call (don't they have the capability of taping?) corruption is not mentioned, but Trump does say, quite openly, that he wants the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens.
I will be among the first to acknowledge that it is quite suspicious that Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of directors of a private oil and gas company — Burisma —and paid handsomely during his tenure. Along with many others, I feel it is likely that he obtained this position because he was the son of the vice president. There is, however, not a whiff of evidence that this was done because the position was bought. True, Hunter Biden has no experience whatsoever in the oil and gas industries, but there is also no proof that he obtained his seat on the board of directors because of the exchange of money. He has now resigned from Burisma's board of directors, making the charge of corruption moot.
Besides which, the Ukrainian government had investigated Burisma's doings and found no evidence of any wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. In fact, Zelenskiy ran for election on a promise that he would eliminate corruption.
So far, the only corruption that the House Intelligence Committee has found is that of President Trump. The witch hunt found a witch.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
