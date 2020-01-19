From the 1600s until now, the history of the Middle East has been wracked by violence. The area has, at various times and in various places, been subjected to British, French, Spanish and Italian rule. None of these have successfully dealt with the retrograde policies of the country that was subject to their rule.
The entire Middle East — ranging from Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates and countries in between — has one thing in common: Women are second-class citizens who are mostly not seen, not heard and their views (if some dare to express them) not even considered. Until recently in Saudi Arabia — one of the more “advanced” countries — women were not allowed to drive. Other countries are more backward, and women can only leave their houses when accompanied by a man. And of course, we are all aware that women must keep their heads covered and, in some countries, not even show their face for, allegedly, provoking desire in men.
Is it the goal of the U.S. to ensure the equality of women? Is that the reason why we have thousands of troops in the area? If so, we have a high hill to climb. The Taliban, al-Qaida and the Islamic State group all hold women in low regard, if not outright contempt. The U.S. has been engaged in warfare with the Taliban in Afghanistan for about 18 years, and nothing much has been gained. Not only does the Taliban have very restrictive policies about women, but so does the official Afghanistan government.
To make violent events in the Middle East even worse, after WWII the United Nations sought out a place for the Jewish people because it was clear they were not welcome in Eastern Europe. There was not an empty spot in Western Europe, so after considering Nigeria and the United States, the U.N. powers that be decided that a relatively empty place in the Middle East was the spot to relocate the Jewish people. That area, now Israel, had one major problem — it was occupied by Palestinians, who were unlikely to be uprooted without a fuss. That fuss continues to this day, more than 70 years later, mostly about territory and whose it is.
What then is the goal of the U.S. in the Middle East? Why are we there?
The U.S. presence is, other than a few diplomats, mostly our armed forces — soldiers who are most unlikely to resolve violence that has been going on for centuries. Given the low status of women by the ruling classes, we are not likely to elevate that status (and as far as is known, we are not even trying). Once upon a time, we were there to ensure that oil would keep flowing this way, but that is no longer the case as the United States is now the world's top producer of oil and gas.
If our presence is meant to extend democracy, then why are we sending soldiers? Have we now become the world's police force?
While I am a Never-Trumper and abhor most of his tweets and actions, I did agree with his campaign promise to end our involvement in foreign wars and to get out of Middle East entanglements. But that campaign pledge has been long broken, and it appears that we are more involved, not less.
My thinking on this issue resurfaced when we assassinated Qasem Soleimani. While, no doubt, he was a bad dude and got what he deserved, the fact is that most of his enmity and most of his violence was aimed at U.S. soldiers. The primary reason for killing Soleimani was that he targeted Americans, but most, perhaps all, were soldiers.
If we get out of the Middle East, there is little doubt that things would only get worse without the U.S. presence. But things are already bad and seem to be getting worse. It appears that, with certain exceptions — such as Israel and Saudi Arabia — our presence is viewed by the Middle East leaders as at best disruptive and at worst as making a bad situation more so.
We need to leave the Middle East to its own squabbles, its own violence and its own horrible views of women. We are not accomplishing anything, and we need to get out.
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
