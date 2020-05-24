Recently, my wife and I took a trip down south. We usually do this sort of thing in midwinter to temporarily escape this area's cold and snow.
While in the past we have gone to a Gulf Coast island or to Lake Pontchartrain, this time we went to various locations in Mississippi. Because we are somewhat cheap, rather than staying in pricey motels and dining out for breakfast, lunch and dinner, we discovered that rental vacation homes offer low prices and a kitchen. Accordingly, we rented vacation homes in a couple of midsize Mississippi towns.
It is my practice each morning to drink a cup of coffee and peruse the newspaper. I discovered that what is of interest to Mississippians in the local press is of little to no interest to me. The local newspapers featured lots of articles on local happenings, of course, and that was of some interest.
The newspapers also carried the legislative happenings in Jackson, the state capital. While residents of Mississippi would find these articles of interest, to a Missourian it meant that the page needed to be turned to national happenings, to which the newspapers devoted a page (sometimes only half a page).
The reverse is true in this state. While major newspapers carry local items of interest and quite a bit of national news, legislative actions in Jefferson City are followed in detail and are of interest to Missourians, although of scant interest to people from Mississippi.
But whether from Missouri or Mississippi, the one thing that politicians have in common is that the top priority is getting reelected — that and taking money from rich interests and ignoring constituents.
Which brings me to the effort to overturn significant portions of the Clean Missouri constitutional amendment.
Gerrymandering is where the party in power attempts to establish districts that, it is hoped, ensure political continuation, to the point where many politicians don't even need to campaign. Nothing new, as this has been with us since Elbridge Gerry, the governor of Massachusetts who signed a bill in 1812 that authorized partisan districts. He was a Democrat.
Back when I was a lobbyist in Jefferson City many years ago, the Democrats were the party in power and, in honor of Gov. Gerry, districts were created that favored Democrats. Now, the Republicans are in power, and they would like to establish districts that favor their continued reign.
That is telling. It doesn't really matter which party is in power, gerrymandering occurs.
Clean Missouri — Amendment 1 to the Missouri Constitution — set out to change all that. Districts would be established by nonpolitical considerations, and the current party in power — the Republican Party — doesn't like that. As these Republicans see it, Clean Missouri, by setting up districts that don't favor any political party, takes away control and, it is hoped, makes elections more fair. Fairness in elections is not favored by the party in power. Again, it doesn't matter if Republicans or Democrats are the majority party in Jefferson City.
The measure lawmakers approved would negate most of the language of Clean Missouri. Contrary to claims emanating from Jefferson City, the residents of this state knew full well what was contained in Clean Missouri. Nothing in it was kept a secret. From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to the Kansas City Star to the Rolla Daily News to this newspaper and all dailies and weeklies throughout the state, the details of Clean Missouri were made known.
But in Jefferson City, the big lie from the party in power is that when Clean Missouri received 62% of votes, those votes were cast by people who did not know what they were voting for.
That is so much nonsense. I will write it again: The residents of Missouri knew exactly what they were doing in essentially eliminating gerrymandering.
When the Republican proposal is on the ballot in November, vote "no."
Ken Midkiff lives in Columbia and writes occasional columns for the Globe.
