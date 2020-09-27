I have generally avoided political debates in recent months, primarily because they usually add to the discord that is becoming so damaging to our society. But as this presidential election approaches, I feel compelled to speak up on an issue that has become a major dividing point between many who favor one candidate over the other. It is a right presented in our Declaration of Independence as being “endowed by our creator" — the inalienable right to life.
Let me be clear that I consider myself pro-life. I do not personally support abortion under most circumstances and would not advocate it for others. I do not know when life begins, so I choose to err on the side of caution. But I also believe there is so much more to being pro-life.
In accepting the inalienable right to life, for example, I must accept that every person has the right to be protected from preventable disease. Failing to provide that protection is just as immoral as failing to protect an unborn child. Every country in the developed world except the United States has acknowledged the right to basic health care that protects innocents from dying when death can be prevented. There are dozens of policy options that could guarantee this right in our own country, yet we have chosen not to adopt any of them.
I accept the inalienable right to life that means not having to die of malnutrition or starvation. Yet 9 million people in the world starve every year, and 10% of the U.S. population is undernourished, including millions of children. As a nation, we can’t single-handedly solve the global hunger problem, but I believe we have a responsibility, declared by our Founding Fathers, to solve it in our own country and a moral responsibility to help with it elsewhere.
I often wonder why I was fortunate enough to have been born into an American middle-class family. What I have decided is that it does not make me any more entitled to this inalienable right to life than anyone else, foreign or domestic. When those less fortunate find their lives in danger from violence, hunger or disease and try to come here to share in what it has cost me nothing to enjoy, my commitment to life means that I owe them the chance to seek asylum. If the right is God-given, they are as entitled as I am.
And being pro-life can’t be shortsighted. I must be concerned that 99% of the world’s scientific community are convinced we are headed toward sacrificing millions of lives to growing natural disasters, increased starvation and mass dislocation.
Most immediately, if I have an inalienable right to life, when my president becomes aware of a global pandemic that could be “really bad,” he has a responsibility to immediately mobilize the full resources of the United States to protect me and others as leaders elsewhere did with significantly less damage to their economies. My president consciously chose to downplay this threat and has elected to reject proposals and policies that would help protect life in the other circumstances mentioned above.
I admit that I have other issues with this president. It concerns me that he chooses not to honor the rule of law that underpins our democracy. I am bothered that he disparages my military service — a year spent in the Air Force for each of his five deferments. I am disappointed by his business ethics, his personal morals, his open disdain for women and for people with disabilities, and his casual disregard for the truth. I am troubled that he panders to people of faith by holding up a Bible in front of a church when I suspect he couldn’t name the first five books of the Old Testament without a prompter. As a lifelong registered Republican of the old free trade, fiscal restraint, strong alliances with old friends and wariness of old enemies variety, I feel betrayed.
But this column is not about those other disappointments. It is about being pro-life, a principle I believe this president does little to support and would abandon along with any other if he thought it provided political advantage. The only life he seems concerned about is his own.
