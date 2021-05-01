Travel’s ability to bounce back after periods of economic hardship — and inject much-needed revenue directly into Joplin’s economy — is why the theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week is the “Power of Travel.”
NTTW (May 2-8), the 38th annual celebration of the U.S. travel industry’s contributions, is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible value the travel industry holds not just for our local economy and workforce but to our community’s identity and culture, and of travel’s ability to help power COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Travel and tourism are such important parts of who we are as a community. One need only recall how pre-pandemic visitors to our destination delighted in experiences such as Grand Falls, the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, Spiva Center for the Arts and historic Route 66. Before the pandemic, Joplin welcomed more than 20,000 visitors annually from more than 100 countries who injected more than $5.4 million into our local economy each year. Nationally, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. in 2019.
However, this vital revenue source stemming from business and leisure travelers was severely diminished amid the pandemic.
In 2020, the entire U.S. travel industry lost half a trillion dollars in travel-related spending — 10 times the economic impact of 9/11. Nationally, total travel-supported jobs accounted for a staggering 65% of all U.S. jobs lost amid the pandemic.
With such disparate losses, it is clear that a broader economic recovery hinges on a recovery within the travel industry.
With the right measures in place, we can get people moving again in a safe and healthy way, restore our workforce and help power a broader economic recovery. The travel industry can help ensure businesses can maintain operations and workers can stay on payrolls until sustained economic recovery can truly take hold.
Importantly, we must also identify the path to reopening our borders and safely restarting international inbound travel, as well as restarting professional meetings and events; these are crucial segments of our local economy, without which we cannot fully recover.
The road ahead is challenging, but Joplin is resilient and has an incredible ability to bounce back from hard times. We recovered after 9/11, the 2008 financial meltdown and the May 2011 tornado. This is the toughest challenge the U.S. travel industry has ever faced, but we know travel is one of the best-equipped industries to lead a revival.
With the support of the residents of our region, and through the power of travel, all of us in Joplin can get back to doing what we do best quickly — providing quality job opportunities for Americans of all backgrounds, reconnecting family and friends, and showing the world what makes Joplin, Missouri, the best place to visit.
