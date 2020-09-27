This month, we marked another anniversary of the villainous terrorist attack carried out on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001.
I would imagine that everyone reading this column can remember very vividly where they were when they heard that a plane had crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York City.
Of course, when we heard that news, we had no idea what would come next, and what did follow shocked us to our core. We were first confused, then scared and finally mad beyond measure as to what had just occurred to our nation.
Since that time, most of those who planned the dastardly attack have been hunted down and held accountable for their actions. But 19 years later, we still suffer from the effects of the event. Some of the effects are manifested in emotional scars, and many are physical — affecting those who rushed in to save those who they could, not thinking of their own well-being.
Each year that passes, it seems that to many it becomes less of a remembrance, and the fear fades like summer does into autumn. The freshness of the terror is replaced by a receding memory.
We can never allow the memory of those events to ever leave our conscious being, for they reflect in many ways who we are as a nation — resilient, steadfast and proud. For as horrible as the events of 9/11 were to this country, 9/12 came to define us even more as a unified people.
On that day, petty differences didn’t matter, partisan politics didn’t matter and grievances were forgotten. For one day, we were nothing but Americans — standing as one people and one nation in the face of a terror that sought to break our will and to bring us to our knees.
There is a saying I have seen many times that says, “The devil saw me with my head down and thought he’d won until I said amen." To me, that describes Sept. 12. The enemy thought they had won until we stood together side by side and rose as one nation to face the terror that sought to have destroyed us.
It is hard for me to believe that we are now two decades later and the enemy we once feared is vanquished — and the enemy has become us. We no longer stand as one, and we let partisanship, past transgressions and differences seek to tear our nation apart.
We were once a melting pot of cultures coming together to form this thing called America, and we were proud to call ourselves Americans. Now that melting pot has become a serving tray with compartments for us to keep ourselves separate and not allow us to once again become one in purpose.
I am scared for my nation. I am afraid for the nation I have served in many ways and love with all my heart. I am fearful of the country that we are leaving to our children and grandchildren.
I would never want to again experience a day like 9/11, but my heart yearns for a day like 9/12.
Kevin Wilson, a former state representative, lives in Neosho.
