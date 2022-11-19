I’m going to be the weirdo at my family’s Thanksgiving table this year. (Who am I kidding? I’m always the weirdo.)
When it’s my turn to say what I’m thankful for, I’m naming a building.
The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is more than just a building, however. It’s the result of decades of hard work, and it signals a new era in downtown Joplin.
Am I being a little dramatic? Yes (always) and no. Let’s blame the time of year that tends to make events feel weightier and has me feeling both reflective and emotional.
The complex has stirred my emotions since the first beams went up, however. Over the past two years, while watching it take form — its architectural design symbolic of lead and zinc formations, a wink to Joplin’s history — I’ll admit that I’ve shed a few tears. As someone who cares about downtown Joplin’s revitalization, seeing such growth feels nothing short of a blessing — a word I don’t use often or lightly.
As I walked through the doors on my first visit in early November, my mind went to family. The concerts my siblings and I will attend! The shows we’ll take my 5-year-old niece to! The plays my mother and I will watch! The events we’ll persuade my father to sacrifice his tee time for! My thoughts turned to my grandparents. Proud Joplinites, they would have loved the complex and likely would have been as moved at its opening as I was.
Associating the Cornell Complex with family is natural. As I watched Sharon Beshore — president of the complex and chairperson for Connect2Culture, as well as daughter of the late Harry M. Cornell — greet guests, I was reminded that this milestone was reached in part due to a family whose legacy is community service.
“Personally, and as a family, we are thrilled that this dream has become a reality. We think this arts and entertainment complex will benefit our children, citizens and the community of Joplin now and in the future,” Sharon says. “We can only imagine that the possibilities for its impact are endless. We look forward to experiencing them ourselves!”
It’s the culmination of so many efforts, including from the downtown Joplin family who was present in every corner on opening night. Fare from staples Club 609 and Red Onion Cafe were served to guests before they toured Connect2Culture’s home theater — Beshore Performance Hall. Gallery owners, curators and artists whose work is on display in many downtown locations were mingling in the (going to be dramatic again) gobsmackingly gorgeous George A. Spiva Center for the Arts on the second floor. In the sea of faces were folks like you and me who support local business and were ready to watch downtown take a victory lap for this success.
The staff, donors, board members, volunteers and guests present on both nights have not only wished for success, but also have worked tirelessly over decades to make it so. Their efforts haven’t only been for our present entertainment; rather, they’ve paved a cultural and economic path for future generations.
This is what I mean by a new era. Imagine the local talent we’re going to discover on stage and on the walls of the Cornell Complex — artists, singers, dancers and musicians who might only be in kindergarten as we speak. Some will go on to perform or create elsewhere, and some will stay in Joplin because they have the space to pursue their passions — a statement that might have always been true, but now feels certain.
The Cornell Complex provides opportunities for professionals as well. Emily Frankoski, executive director of Connect2Culture, and Heather Lesmeister, executive director of Spiva Center for the Arts, are a testament to this. These two women not only further prove my theory that downtown Joplin’s future (and present) is female. They are an example of the careers available when a city invests in the arts.
More careers and economic growth are on the horizon.
“I hope the energy the complex creates will ripple through downtown,” Emily says. “When we picked up cookies at Frosted Cakerie for these opening events, they told us their property value went up the moment we broke ground on Feb. 1, 2021. It’s helping businesses who are already here, and it’s going to help attract and retain more businesses downtown.”
This foodie hopes that more downtown restaurants will flourish alongside the new Seventh Street structure. What, after all, is better than dinner and a show?
Heather expands upon the idea of impact: “The opening of the Cornell Complex will continue to add to the growth of downtown Joplin. Connect2Culture and Spiva will aid in the downtown evolution as a vibrant and inclusive cultural center. The Cornell Complex will stimulate business and economic growth, drive tourism and attract outside investment, create culture for all ages — youth through adults.”
“The Cornell Complex will also create a gathering place and a sense of community which can help build bridges between all ages and economic groups,” Sharon concludes.
Do you understand why I’m so thankful? Might you join me in being thankful, too?
Creative types know it’s bad to say “good luck,” so to the entire Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex family, I wish you this instead: Break a leg!
