I’ve never been one to deny my age. Although my big sister and I trade more jabs and jokes with every passing birthday, I’m much happier as a 38-year-old than I was 10 or even 20 years ago. But after a year of living in downtown Joplin, I can’t help but feel a little old. That’s because to live downtown today means to be surrounded by bright and energetic 20-somethings.
Literally surrounded. The walls of my downtown apartment are shared almost exclusively with students from Missouri Southern State University, Ozark Christian College and, especially, the Kansas City University medical school. I’m someone who works from home, so my neighbors’ median age at first made me nervous. But I’ve discovered that they’re a quiet and hardworking bunch, not prone to blasting music or throwing late-night parties; I’m more likely the offender in that respect. The only noise in my building comes from construction down the hall. The owners, hardly able to keep up with demand, work long days to finish new studios or one-bedroom apartments in time for next semester’s students who have already claimed their spot.
I became all too familiar with this demand when I began my own apartment hunt. Some of the historic buildings I applied to already had a waiting list for units that were, in many cases, not yet finished. A year later, interest in downtown rentals only continues to grow. According to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, more than 200 new apartments are on their way in buildings like the Olivia, the YMCA, the Muir and more. With the arrival of KCU dental students soon, it would be wrong to anticipate any sort of downward trend — and wise to reserve your future apartment as soon as possible.
Before this burgeoning student population arrived, downtown Joplin was already a hybrid of commercial and residential life. Joplinites have called senior or assisted-living facilities downtown home for decades. Thousands of Murphysburg, North Heights and East Town families are separated from downtown amenities by a mere city block.
Yet, following the failure of the Memorial Hall bond issue — a failure in voter turnout more than anything else — some would have us believe that our city center is no longer a place of interest. Its restaurants could relocate, its shops could be replaced by online counterparts and its historic buildings could be torn down. Unlike the authors of these complaints, however, some of us actually live here. Downtown Joplin is our neighborhood. City Hall and Memorial Hall are our backyard.
The rise of downtown’s student population not only negates this so-called loss of interest, but gives our local businesses something to be optimistic about. I see it as I pass a former factory being turned into more downtown lofts and join the line at my favorite local coffee shop. Once again, I’m surrounded by youth. Students and their laptops take up nearly every table in most downtown cafes like this one, where the Wi-Fi password is as coveted as an espresso-based drink.
Coffee shops like this did not exist when I studied here 15-plus years ago. What other businesses will arrive as more students make their way downtown?
My young neighbors confide to me that they’re hoping for a grocery store. (Are you there, Trader Joe? It’s me, Kimberly.) Or a pharmacy. Gyms. Boutique hotels for visiting family. More places to eat and drink, or extended hours at the places they already love.
Funnily enough, no one asks for more parking.
What I’d like is to see them stay. I’d like their experience here to be special enough that they call Joplin home forever — something that I plan on doing myself. But this is as much our responsibility as it is theirs.
I believe we must move past recent setbacks, such as the failed Project Launchpad at the former public library, and create stronger ties between our downtown district and college campuses. A growing student population is already here, ready to support our community and economy during their stay. How do we retain them? How do we bring more of them — particularly those who can’t afford loft apartments or daily lattes — to the table? How do we create long-lasting opportunities for them that will, in turn, benefit us all?
I ponder these questions as my laptop and I take our place at a corner table to await my matcha. If I were more savvy, I would have invested in an apartment building or coffee shop myself. But as a writer, I’m notoriously bad with crunching numbers.
I’m an excellent daydreamer, though. From where I’m sitting, it doesn’t require much imagination to see the potential ahead.
