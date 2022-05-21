My former French professors at Missouri Southern State University had the daunting task of setting up monthly video conferences between us, their students, and the English department at a university in Orléans, France. These pre-Zoom-era calls were intended to be language exercises. But conversations with my French counterparts always left me with more cultural lessons than vocabulary.
A discussion about eating has stayed with me the longest, particularly when a young French woman, struggling to ask us about regional specialties, simply blurted out, “What is Joplin food?”
The awkwardness of the question made us all laugh. But our collective snickering turned to silence when we realized that no one could really answer the question. Some referenced popular fast food and chain restaurants. Others spoke of spaghetti red, but then had to explain what chili was. When pressed on what fruits, vegetables, and livestock came from the rural landscape just beyond our city limits, all we could do was collectively shrug.
I recalled this conversation as I joined patrons and well-wishers in singing “Happy Birthday” to Joplin Empire Market just a few weeks ago.
For four years now, a small community of farmers, bakers, artists and artisans has gathered every Saturday at a converted Empire District Electric Co. building on 4th Street to answer that French student’s question. They join the ranks of Webb City’s Farmers Market, an asset to our greater community for years now, as well as other markets in Neosho and beyond.
A birthday celebration for downtown Joplin’s very own market and community space was something I was eager to participate in, and not just because there would be cake.
Empire Market is part of my ordinary weekend routine. Saturday mornings, I stock up on Cottage Small coffee, sourdough from Redings Mill Bread, and Stormy Farms eggs (I will never go back to store-bought eggs again). Depending on the season, I’ll buy anything from kale and carrots to strawberry jam from various on-site farmers. And before leaving, I always find myself at Just A Taste’s table to pick up a bottle of Ferdinand, an extra-fizzy Missouri pet-nat from Eagle’s Landing Wine. Its lightly toasted flavor rivals some of my favorite champagnes (alert the French!), and it feels necessary to keep a bottle of it chilling somewhere at all times.
Can I pick up all my weekly groceries at Empire Market? No. But it not being a one-stop shop is part of what makes it so special.
There are no barcodes and no self-checkouts here. Shopping means — gasp! — interacting with your neighbors, even if it’s just to say, “I’ll take that head of lettuce.” For the truly introverted or extra-busy, there’s online ordering and curbside pickup. But the brief conversations at each stand are where treasures can be found.
This is where you’ll learn that, contrary to what most of us now believe, tomatoes are only in season for a brief but glorious few weeks in the summer. That the pumpkins and squash we see in the fall are more than just Halloween decorations. That, depending on rainfall or high temperatures, wine made from the same grapes in the same vineyard can taste different from year to year.
A farmers market, no matter how small, teaches us about what that student in Orléans was referring to: the French notion of terroir — the idea that the land we live on and the seasons we live through not only influence what we eat and drink, but also make us unique, and that any old brand of coffee, bread, eggs, or sparkling wine can be found at the grocery store, but the goods I pick up from local vendors are one-of-a-kind.
Empire Market tells the world what Joplin food is. It strikes back against a homogenized culture that left my classmates and I searching for answers all those years ago.
It’s something that I believe should matter to us all, francophile or not. Like many towns across America, Joplin purchases most of its food from big box stores like Wal-Mart. These locations can provide us with organic produce and ingredients from every country and culture around the world. But none of them carry food actually grown here — at least not from the kind of pastoral farms most of us still like to picture.
The majority of ingredients that find their way to our stores and plates today traveled long distances by land, air, and sea — a disconcerting thought for some when they remember rising gas prices, for others when they remember carbon emissions and the climate crisis.
Does picking up locally grown microgreens and radishes and farm-raised chicken at Empire Market eradicate these dilemmas? Not entirely. But surely there’s some comfort — the same that our grandparents or great-grandparents felt when planting their own vegetable gardens or canning fruit from trees in their yard — in becoming more self-sufficient.
Surely there’s pride in seeing and tasting what we are capable of producing together as a community.
That pride was on full display as the crowd of workers, volunteers and patrons at Empire Market finished their last round of “Happy birthday to you,” before erupting into applause (and finally cutting into that cake).
I hope you’ll join me in wishing them many more.
