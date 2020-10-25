There has been a lot of discussion about Amendment 3 and its effect on the 2018 initiative known as “Clean Missouri.” Like a lot of conservative legislators, I feel strongly that the voters in Missouri were badly misled about the 2018 initiative. That is why I supported the legislation leading to this year’s Amendment 3, and why I am voting yes on it.
The initiative process itself contributed to the confusion. There has been a lot of discussion about Amendment 3 and its effect on the 2018 initiative as most voters only read the ballot language. In fact, Clean Missouri was 14 pages long and contained sufficient legalese as to require some time to digest and understand it. All voters had the opportunity to contact the Secretary of State’s office to obtain a full copy of the initiative and be able to read the entire 14-page text. How many voters knew that? How many voters did so?
I have spoken to many intelligent, responsible, otherwise informed voters — not just a few, but many. Not a single one knew that Clean Missouri was 14 pages long, and not one of them had contacted the secretary of state’s office. With few exceptions, all of them thought they were voting primarily on ethics reform, which is how it was represented. Therein lies the problem.
In truth, Clean Missouri was a redistricting scheme wrapped in the righteous cloak of ethics reform. The campaign to pass it was paid for in large part by George Soros and other out-of-state liberal interests.
Like most other conservatives in the Missouri Legislature, I believe the intent of the amendment was primarily to strengthen the voice of Democrats in Missouri. It is noteworthy that the selection of an “independent” demographer is left in the hands of the only Democrat to currently hold elected office.
Once appointed, there is virtually no oversight for the position. This unelected person answers to no one — not the governor, not the Legislature, not the judiciary, not even the voters. Unlike elected officials, there are no rules articulated that prohibit this person from accepting gifts or honoraria.
Just as voters were misled in 2018, they are being misled again. Those who oppose Amendment 3 are not discussing the impact of redistricting, nor the implications of a so-called independent demographer. Instead, their message has been that the Legislature is insulting the intelligence of voters, thereby creating an emotional opposition to Amendment 3 that has nothing to do with its merits. Does the Legislature doubt Missouri voters? Nothing could be further from the truth. Missouri voters are intelligent and fully capable of understanding the information they are given, but they deserve to have all the information.
Prior to Clean Missouri, the responsibility for establishing voting districts was held by a citizen commission made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. It required lengthy discussions and reasonable compromise. If the citizen committee could not reach agreement, then the Supreme Court made the determination. Clean Missouri eliminates the commission and the court, replacing them with a single appointed (unelected) person with no oversight. How is this process an improvement over the citizen commission, and how many voters knew they were voting for it?
Currently, districts are contiguous and contain approximately 37,000 people. Each district elects a representative who represents the local interest. The issue of local interest is critical to this discussion. Clean Missouri’s redistricting language requires that: “Districts are to be designed in a manner that achieves both partisan fairness and, secondarily, competitiveness.”
In theory then, districts must be drawn in a manner that results in an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. Given that nearly every district outside the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas is rural, conservative and Republican, often by ratios exceeding 70%, how then are districts to be drawn such that an equal number of Democrats are included? The answer is that no one knows. That determination would be left in the hands of the unelected demographer if Amendment 3 fails.
Because the majority of Democrat voters reside in the urban areas, would it be necessary to extend districts into those areas to obtain partisan fairness and competitiveness? That question is not asked as a scare tactic. It is a very real possibility, maybe even probability. Should that occur, what happens to local interest? Does a Republican from Joplin represent the interests of voters in Kansas City? If the district includes areas in and around Kansas City, could rural Southwest Missouri find itself being “represented” by a candidate from Kansas City? More importantly, is that fair to anyone?
What constitutes local interest in the urban areas of our state are often markedly different than it is in rural Missouri.
It is important that voters be given a chance to revisit this decision with the advantage of knowing all the facts and potential consequences without camouflage and misleading, emotional rhetoric.
The redistricting process pursuant to the Clean Missouri has the potential to do extraordinary harm to our state and certainly to the concept of representing local interest. I will be voting yes on Amendment 3.
Lane Roberts, a Republican, is a state representative from Joplin.
