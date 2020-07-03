At a time in America when one’s race has never been less important, the left has taught an entire generation of the most privileged Americans ever to view the world through race-tinted glasses.
There were 13 Baltimore high schools where, in 2017, 0% of students could do math at grade level, and another half-dozen high schools where only 1% were math proficient. Do you really think these students even know enough about Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson to be mad at him?
During the Chicago Father’s Day weekend, when 14 people were shot and killed and over 100 were wounded, how many Confederate generals were spotted leaving the scenes of the crime? Just curious.
In 2017, more than 60,000 cops were assaulted. In recent years, about 50 cops have been shot and killed annually in the line of duty. More cops are killed by suspects in the line of duty each year than unarmed Blacks are killed by cops.
Whoever called compound interest “the most powerful force in the universe” never encountered “white guilt.”
Next up on the “cancel culture” docket are movies whose names might be offensive under the new woke standard: “Blackboard Jungle,” fictional characters Boston Blackie and Sam Spade, and all Shirley Temple/Bill Robinson dance scenes.
Can we skip to the part where those who burned and looted stores denounce business owners as racist for refusing to rebuild?
House Democrats voted to make D.C. the 51st state. If this new state would likely produce two Republican senators, we wouldn’t be having this conversation — just as our borders would be tighter than a clam’s behind if immigrants-turned-citizens were expected to vote Republican.
“But if we are honest with ourselves, we’ll admit that what too many fathers also are missing — missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men.” — Then-Sen. Barack Obama, Father’s Day, June 15, 2008.
San Bernardino County, California, has declared racism a public health crisis. A 2013 Rasmussen poll asked Blacks, Hispanics and whites whether “most” people, in each of these three groups, are racist. Whites and Blacks ranked Blacks as the group with the most racists. Blacks, according to surveys commissioned by the Anti-Defamation League, are more than twice as likely as white gentiles to be anti-Semitic. Now what?
If the USA is institutionally racist, why stop at defunding the police? Why not defund public school education? Or public transportation? Or the military? Or the Federal Reserve System? Or government-funded PBS and NPR? Or government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? Or the federally owned Tennessee Valley Authority and the federally and state-subsidized Amtrak? Or government agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Departments of Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Labor, etc.?
There are far more bad public school teachers than there are bad cops. And it practically takes an act of Congress to get a bad public school teacher fired. So when and where can we expect the #DefundPublicEducation rallies?
Hyperleft “activist” Shaun King wants the statues of “white European” Jesus Christ to come down because “they are a form of white supremacy.” There is no shortage of candidates, but is there a bigger idiot in America?
Social justice warriors promise not to rest until there is a complete and total elimination of racism. Really? Elimination? In a country where, 25 years after his death, 8% believed “there is a chance” that Elvis is still alive? Good luck.
Larry Elder can be contacted at www.LarryElder.com.
