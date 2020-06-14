Lawrence Ware: Listen, for a start

We’ve been here before.
Six years ago, it was Eric Garner, Mike Brown and Tamir Rice — to name a few.
Five years ago, it was Sandra Bland and Freddie Gray — among others.
Four years ago, it was Philando Castile (also in Minnesota) and Terence Crutcher — to name a few.
Three years ago it was ... you get the point. Like I said: We’ve been here before.
We tried to tell you. Really, history should have told you.
Yes, you, the comfortable, well-meaning but doubtful white person reading this. The one who feels “all lives matter” is a clever retort to the statement “black lives matter.” The one who has family members who spew racially charged language at the Thanksgiving table but does not challenge them. The one who still supports President Donald Trump, though he fails miserably over and over when it comes to addressing race. The one who is perturbed by the violence exhibited by the protesters but has nothing to say about the loss of life that precipitated the protests.
I’m a wordsmith. I write for the New York Times; I don’t have to write in this venue any longer and subject myself to the vitriol that comes with writing for a local paper. I could pass on writing this piece and stick to writing for the Gray Lady and talk to people who are at least willing to listen — if they don’t fully understand. But here I am, writing to you, dear reader, after a substantial amount of time away because, well, you need it ... and I need you to hear me.
Let’s not mince words: Racism is alive and well in 2020. It is systemic. It is ugly. It permeates almost all of American life, and it kills. There is no denying that anymore.
It’s been clear for a while now, but it was laid bare this year. Breonna Taylor was killed in her home. Ahmaud Arbery was killed jogging. George Floyd was killed by a knee to his neck. That’s three deaths in four months — all under, to be generous, suspicious circumstances. So let’s put away any claim to being in a post-racial world. You may not be racist. If that is true, good for you. I doubt that you are untouched by the stain of America’s original sin, but if you are, great. The vast majority of people are not.
I envy those of you who are able to ignore what is happening. I wish I could retreat from this fight and just post selfies and pictures of food on social media. But I cannot. I’ve had a gun drawn on me twice by police officers, once in Valley Brook, just south of Oklahoma City, and another in Edmond. Both times, they said I was acting suspiciously, but they let me go. I’ve been pulled over more times than I can count — mostly because they thought I fit the description of a person they were looking for.
Any one of those encounters could have ended far worse than they did, so I can’t ignore what is happening. But those of you who are, all I ask is simple: Listen.
Black people have been trying to tell you something for years. W.E.B. Du Bois and Ida B. Wells wrote about it. Public Enemy and N.W.A. wrote songs about it. John Singleton and Spike Lee made movies about it. If you’re not listening, you are choosing not to do so.
I get requests from white people all over the country on what they can do and how they can respond. They ask me to what organization should they donate, what books should they read. You can find those answers with a little googling. I’m not going to do that work for you. I’m not even going to admonish you to challenge that white family member at the Thanksgiving table. If you are a person of conscience, you know you should not let those racial epithets slide.
No, all I want you to do is listen; hear what we have been trying to tell you. Listen to our pain, our anguish. Understand why we are so angry. That’s a start.
Lawrence Ware is the co-director of the Center for Africana Studies at Oklahoma State University and a contributing writer for the New York Times, Slate and The Root.
