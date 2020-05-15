Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.