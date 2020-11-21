Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.