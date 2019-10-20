In May of this year, the Joplin City Council passed a historic resolution naming 56 blocks of downtown Joplin as the Joplin Arts District.
On Oct. 3, a second historic happening occurred when Mayor Gary Shaw issued a proclamation in City Hall in front of 50 onlookers for the Joplin Arts District, stating boundaries, and then explained that this district is the Arts and Entertainment District we all have been hoping to have one day.
Recognizing art is cultural, art is entertaining, we have many puzzle pieces in place and more coming to get a good tourist draw and to boost economic development citywide.
This date was the beginning of a process to inform the individuals throughout the area from B to 12th streets, and Wall to Pennsylvania avenues, about the potential marketing concepts that are being proposed to help the district stand out from other parts of the city.
Knowing these folks within this area have earned this great designation, it is important that they are involved in decision-making.
But the obvious drawback is not knowing who owns the buildings, who leases and inhabits them, and names and contact info. What is the business offering?
There are mom-and-pop shops all through this area residing in historic buildings, including the only high-rises other than hospitals in Joplin. We are very aware of the wonderful restaurants and bar offerings, boutique clothing shops, coffee shops, art galleries, apartments, offices and such but don’t know all the folks and want all to be involved.
This endeavor is not run by the city; it is to be run by us — of the district — but at this time is led by me as I proposed the designation, with the approval of the city.
My salary is the satisfaction from seeing talent of this corridor brought to the forefront. I know signage is key, and a three-phase proposal is being presented to the inhabitants as we meet.
So the sooner the better, fundraising efforts need to begin. We will pay for this, own this and take pride in creating this district.
My passion for the arts in Joplin has been well documented with the creation of ArtWalk 12 seasons ago, Urban Art Gallery four years ago for the local artisans, and being co-founder of the third largest artists group in Missouri in 2011, known as the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition.
I am an artist-member of Spiva Center for the Arts and CEO of Teeter Insurance Agency/Farmers Insurance for the past 40 years. I have been in Joplin for 42 years, this area for 46 years, and remember both before and after revitalization of downtown Joplin.
This letter is to let you know I do have a background in business and formation of organizations and care about this historic undertaking with my all my heart.
So walk with me, work with me, believe in me — as me is we.
Remember, alone we are but a whisper, but together, we roar.
Call me at 417-385-5931 and tell me who, what, where, and I will be there. Let’s make this happen.
Linda Teeter is a longtime leader of the Joplin arts community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.