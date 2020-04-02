The federal government’s newly established guidelines for social distancing through April 30 are more than just a good idea — they are absolutely essential for bringing the unleashed and rapid spread of the coronavirus under control.
Even though strict adherence to isolation for an additional month by all is expected to measurably slow the rate of increase in caseload, our country will still face the likelihood of an overwhelmed health care system and a projected death count that dwarfs that of the Korean and Vietnam wars combined. The COVID-19 death toll now exceeds the number of U.S. citizens lost on 9-11.
Make no mistake, this is a clarion call for shared social responsibility in our country’s most desperate hour. It is a strange and cruel irony that when faced with a crisis of this magnitude and our need for one another most, we are forced to physically remain apart. But every citizen must listen to medical science and do his or her part.
Public health experts agree that we are still near the beginning of the outbreak and the number of cases isn’t expected to peak for many weeks, if not months. Continuing to follow the recommendations will most certainly give all of our communities a fighting chance against the ravages this pandemic leaves in its wake. In just the past week in Missouri alone, cases have increased eightfold.
This virus is extremely stealthy, able to move quickly, efficiently and invisibly. We are indeed beginning to see it spread into new areas large and small all across the country. Although it may be slower to arrive in some of the more geographically remote regions, rural communities are already proving they, too, are not immune.
We teach our medical students above all, do no harm. As medical schools throughout the U.S. prepare to graduate this year’s classes, these newly minted physicians will join a profession forced to work under incomprehensible conditions and make choices that are testing their ability to remain faithful to that sacrosanct oath. If this persists a year from now, our first class of Joplin medical students will be joining that battle.
With health care delivery already on the brink of systemic failure in some cities, our doctors, nurses, first responders and other workers daily face hospital beds filled to capacity, a lack of available testing and insufficient supplies of lifesaving equipment and personal protective gear. They not only put their own lives on the line fighting the virus, but they also carry the overwhelming burden of not knowing who will be able to care for all of the others infected by the new coronavirus when they themselves become sick.
These are the grim realities playing out across our nation. And we can no longer go about business as usual.
Right now, communities such as Joplin are in a position to help mitigate the impact of the virus. As long as the numbers continue to increase across the country, we must keep up our guard. We must not relax our commitment to social distancing, lest this pandemic spread even more aggressively and unforgivingly throughout our cities and towns.
We are all united in this fight. We must protect our fellow citizens and ensure the best outcome for our country. I implore our Joplin residents to do what is necessary, for through social distancing we will be embracing KCU’s mission of “improving the well-being of the communities we serve.”
Dr. Marc B. Hahn is president and CEO of Kansas City University, which opened a Joplin campus in 2017.
