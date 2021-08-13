Ozark National Scenic Riverways is the first national park to protect a river system.
Clean water flows from more than 400 springs and the Riverways provides 134 miles of some of the nation’s best natural river recreation on the Current and Jack’s Fork rivers. These resources support an array of plants and animals — some of which can be found nowhere else in the world — as well as the opportunity for more than 1.5 million visitors each year to experience the quiet solitude of nature.
The Roads & Trails Plan is part of the ONSR General Management Plan that determines how the National Park Service will address unauthorized roads and trails within the park. The draft plan, available for public comment until Aug. 18, does not go far enough in protecting these resources that are globally significant and irreplaceable.
In 2011, American Rivers added ONSR to its list of “Most Endangered Rivers’’ in the nation, citing overuse and poor planning. Underenforced regulations have led to a large number of unauthorized roads and horse trails and rampant use of ATVs. Unmanaged ATVs, roads and horse trails threaten ONSR by contributing to species decline and loss of biodiversity and by affecting water quality from erosion, habitat disturbance and pollution from horse waste. ATVs disturb wildlife, damage and kill vegetation, disturb soils and ruin archaeological resources. ATV use at the ONSR is incompatible with activities already being enjoyed at ONSR.
The draft Roads & Trails Plan also does not adequately address unlawful horse crossings. Illegal horse crossings on the upper Current River are prevalent. Horse traffic causes erosion along the riverbanks and E. coli and other contaminants from horse manure affect water quality and sensitive species such as the critically endangered Ozark hellbender.
The proposed National Park Service plan does not guarantee future protection of this cherished natural resource. Unless the Park Service gives ONSR the strong protections afforded to the country’s other national parks, the area’s clean water and invaluable remote experience will be lost.
Here’s what we need to sustain ONSR into the future:
• Protect the on-river experience of floaters by reducing motorized access to the rivers.
• Do not open park service roads to ATVs because there are no enforcement mechanisms in place to ensure compliance with the proposed rule.
• Create a section along the upper Current River that is not affected by horse crossings.
• Implement a fee-based horse permitting system by 2024 that limits how many horses can be in the park.
• Halt plans for a new horse staging area at Cedar Grove until there is strong enforcement throughout the upper Current River area.
• Remediate all unauthorized horse trails to their natural condition.
• Keep horse trails at least 50 feet from the river while providing horse tie-ups so riders can access the river on foot at designated areas.
The Sierra Club believes everyone deserves access to the outdoors. Nature is a human right but not at the cost of the health and safety of our land, water, animals and other people. You can help us protect the Ozark National Scenic Riverways now and for future generations.
Comments can be submitted by Aug. 18th at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/commentForm.cfm?
documentID=113284.
