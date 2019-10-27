On Nov. 5, the voters of Joplin will have a chance to vote on Proposition B.
Proposition B is a one-half-cent general sales tax that will be used to fully fund the current police and firefighters pension in Joplin and close it to new hires. The pension is currently only funded at 63.7%, which leaves a $24 million shortfall in the pension. The annual contribution into the pension plan by the city continues to increase and will be approximately $3 million in fiscal year 2020. Closing the plan to new hires is a final long-term solution to address the pension plan and relieve the financial strain on the general fund. This one-half cent sales tax will be capped at 12 years, or sooner if the plan becomes funded at 120% prior to 12 years.
What does this sales tax mean for the police and fire departments in Joplin?
This means that both departments will be able to improve the recruitment and retention of police officers and firefighters in Joplin. Whenever there is an emergency in Joplin, experience matters. It is critical that we are able to attract the best talent and, more importantly, that we are able to retain that talent in Joplin. New employees will be placed on the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System plan, which has several benefits over the current pension plan. It will also mean an approximately 10% increase in their take home pay, since under LAGERS the employees will not be required to contribute any money into the plan.
What does the sales tax mean for the residents and visitors of Joplin?
It means that whenever you are in Joplin, you will have experienced professionals responding to your emergency. It means that whenever you make a $100 purchase in Joplin, your sales tax will only be 50 cents higher than before. With this initiative, the city is able to free up money to ensure that we are all able to keep and maintain the services that you have come to know and expect and to work on programs that will enhance the current services that we provide. The recruitment and retention of police officers and firefighters is a priority of the city, and that is the focus of Proposition B. Joplin’s ability to recruit and retain highly qualified professionals in our agencies impacts us all.
Matt Stewart is the Joplin police chief. Jim Furgerson is the Joplin fire chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.