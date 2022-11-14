Here in Kansas, Democrat Laura Kelly was reelected last week by a slim margin in what is believed the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history. Kris Kobach, a Brownback-era Republican, made a political comeback by being narrowly elected attorney general.
You may remember Kobach.
As secretary of state from 2011 to 2019, he implemented one of the most draconian voting laws in the country, one that required proof of citizenship before registering to vote. After the law was overturned by a federal district judge, who found there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud as Kobach had claimed, he was held in contempt of court and ordered to take six hours of remedial constitutional law classes. The state attorney general’s office also agreed to pay the American Civil Liberties Union and other attorneys $1.9 million in legal fees and expenses incurred during the court battle.
While Kobach will undoubtedly make good copy in the coming years for reporters and columnists and historians who study the nexus of crazy and incompetent, his return to political power casts a chilling shadow. His track record of political hokum and personal hucksterism is a poor resume for the work of the state’s chief law enforcement officer, and it is sad to think a slim majority of Kansans fell for his “Let’s sue Brandon” campaign promise.
Kobach was Trumpian long before 45 took the ride down the golden escalator. The original voter fraud hoaxer, Kobach charged cities across the country millions of dollars to enact anti-immigration laws, none of which remain standing more than a decade later. He was nearly tapped to become a kind of “immigration czar” under Trump, was an early advocate of building a wall on the southern border and ran a losing campaign for governor in 2018 in which he campaigned in a red, white and blue Jeep with a replica machine gun.
There was another question on Tuesday’s ballot with the potential for more far-reaching change for Kansas. That was the amendment to the state constitution that would have given the Legislature veto power over executive branch rules and regulations.
The amendment was placed on the ballot by a two-thirds majority of the House and the Senate after political backlash over COVID-19 lockdown and masking rules. The amendment would have required only a simple majority by voters. If passed, it would have changed the balance of power among the branches of government, as enshrined in the state constitution. It would have weakened the executive branch by allowing the Legislature to revoke or suspend any administrative rules or regulations it didn’t like.
But as Kansas Reflector’s Tim Carpenter pointed out, the amendment was not easy to read; on the Flesch Reading Ease scale, it comes in at the postgraduate level. Try it yourself: “Whenever the Legislature by law has authorized any officer or agency within the executive branch of government to adopt rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law, the Legislature may provide by law for the revocation or suspension of any such rule and regulation or any portion thereof, upon a vote of a majority of the members then elected or appointed and qualified in each house.”
Got it? Me neither. But obfuscation is the point.
It’s amendments like these, cloaked in language that few can understand, that are a clear and present danger to our democracy. Last Tuesday, Kansans were nearly evenly split, or perhaps evenly confused, on the legislative veto amendment. With all of the state’s 4,040 precincts finally reporting, the unofficial result was that it had been defeated by a margin of less than 1%. Barring a recount, the amendment appears to have failed.
We came within a whisker of allowing partisan extremists to meddle — without the tiresome duty of actually turning bills into law — in the rules and regulations of just about every state agency, including those that rely on critical professional expertise, such as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansans made the right choice, but barely.
These types of amendments aren’t going away anytime soon. They will come back time and again, with wording that it takes a law degree to understand. They will be power grabs designed to disenfranchise, to shift and consolidate power for political gain, and they may eventually pass because we don’t understand them or because we are suffering such political fatigue that we can’t summon the desire to care anymore. That’s when the extremists win.
Increasingly, the battle for democracy is being fought not only at our nation’s capital, but in our statehouses and city halls and school boards. No longer is it possible to be complacent, to shirk the duty to vote, or to remain uninformed on the issues. Even though democracy was not washed away last week by a tide of election deniers, it could have been. We cannot yet assume a return to normalcy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.