Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 69F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 69F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.