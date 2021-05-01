On Jan. 16, the Joplin Board of Education voted to rename the new elementary school to be built at Dover Hill Park, “Dover Hill Elementary.” The name was put forward by a naming committee which met Jan. 12.
The Joplin School District policy for naming new facilities states: “The committee will give preference to names of local individuals, individuals who have made substantial contributions to the district and individuals who are associated with the intended use of the new facility. Special consideration will be given to those names that have special significance to students, staff or the community.”
Given these criteria, we are very disappointed to see from the naming committee minutes that Langston Hughes was not considered.
Hughes was born in Joplin, and he was a man of great creativity, imagination and accomplishment who also wrote for children. I can think of no better name for a school than one which memorializes such values. We should celebrate his accomplishments and teach more about him in our schools. Joplin and Joplin schools are now much more diverse than they were 100 years ago, and it is time that Joplin and the school district start recognizing that. This is not an entitlement issue or about Black Lives Matter — this is about recognition, representation, honor and pride.
The name “Dover Hill” has only a loose association with Joplin and is derived from the song “Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet” by songwriter Percy Wenrich, who was born in Joplin in 1887 and lived here until 1901 (the year that Hughes was born in Joplin). The city honored Wenrich in 1951 by naming Dover Hill Park from a passage in the song that refers to “Dover,” a place believed to have been 12 miles from Joplin.
Given the tenuous connection of the name “Dover” to Joplin, and in stark contrast to the national and international reputation of Hughes, it is disappointing that renaming the school after him (or one of his works) has not been considered so far.
Toward the end of his life, Hughes wrote extensively for children, publishing many books of stories and poetry to help prepare Black children for the discrimination they would encounter as they grew up.
We should be celebrating the contributions of Black educators, artists and writers, and naming the new elementary school after Hughes would bring significant benefits to Joplin:
• It would boost awareness and appreciation for the contribution of African Americans among our youth.
• Naming the new school after Hughes would be a highly visible and permanent marker that would boost tourism to the town and surrounding area.
• It would help create the impression that the Joplin community is inclusive and appreciative of diversity in arts and culture at a time when we are keen to attract new business investment and promote the town to be an attractive location for remote workers in the tech economy.
For those of us born and raised in Joplin, to know that someone this accomplished was born here is a big deal. To know that someone from Joplin is known worldwide is a big deal. We should be celebrating his legacy and be proud of his accomplishments and be proud to honor and represent him as our native son.
Here are the words of Hughes in his poem “I, too, am America,” which speak to us clearly.
“Tomorrow,
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me,
‘Eat in the kitchen,’
Then.
Besides,
They’ll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed —
I, too, am America.”
Naming the new school Langston Hughes Elementary is a great way to start showing that we value diversity in Joplin, and that we include all of America in our community.
