Michael Gregory: Art a force in Joplin renaissance

I moved to Joplin a little over 37 years ago. I grew up in Wichita, Kansas, but my family’s roots were in both Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Most of the Joplin chapter of my life was spent working for the public schools, retiring 10 years ago.
Joplin has always been home to people with not only spirit but the resolve to make positive change. There are many beautiful buildings in this city that represent the legacy of those early movers and shakers. Watching churches, businesses, historic homes and other important structures be restored has been thrilling. The care that goes into re-creating materials or the time spent to return a building to its original vision is well worth the effort.
Returning visitors to Joplin are amazed at the transformation and vitality of our downtown. I believe art has been the underlying force in the renaissance that we have witnessed firsthand.
Art has long been present in our city. You see it in the stained glass of churches, some of which were designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany. You see it in the spectacular Thomas Hart Benton mural at City Hall. An opera house, once situated on the very lot where the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex will be built, presented performances by some of the biggest names in entertainment; iconic Memorial Hall has hosted countless concerts and events.
You see the healing power of art in the parts of our community devastated by the tornado. People shared their pain and desire to recover through art almost immediately following the storm, and art continues to remind us of its ability to comfort and inspire.
Today’s vibrant scene includes all forms of artistic expression. Much of it happens in our newly designated Joplin Arts District, and previously designated Entertainment District, where artists and locally owned businesses work together to provide endless choices for entertainment and inspiration. Residents must often make difficult choices regarding which arts-related event to attend on a given day. Today’s movers and shakers understand the power of art in their community and are anxious to celebrate it.
The Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex will be an exciting addition to Joplin and bring us into the future. Although Heartland Opera Theatre has become adept at turning just about any kind of place into a stage, we relish the thought of having a state-of-the-art hall where we can feature our mainstage productions.
The project has been inclusive from the beginning; stakeholders have been included in the planning of the complex. That level of ownership in something so important to the artistic vitality of our city is essential to success. As a retired schoolteacher with two part-time jobs, I can’t afford to donate large sums of money to anything. But I donate what I can; I purchase what I can. I believe it is important to support all artistic endeavors because they, in turn, support the city I love.
From the beginning, Joplin has been a place for dreamers and believers. We have an opportunity to support a project that demonstrates the dreams of those who want a beautiful place where all the arts can be celebrated, a place where we can believe in the power of art to enrich, elevate and heal us all.
Please consider contributing in your name or to honor someone else this holiday season. Donate at cornellcomplex.org or make a check out to the “C2C Capital Fund” and drop it in the mail to Connect2Culture (407 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 101, Joplin, MO 64801). It is a gift to your community that will keep on giving well into the future.
Michael Gregory is general director of Heartland Opera Theatre and music director for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
